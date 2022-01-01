Retail
Sophie PERBET
Sophie PERBET
Biot
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WELLJOB
- Responsable d'agence
Biot
2011 - maintenant
Mercedes Benz
- Responsable Financement
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX
2009 - 2011
NETWORK INTERIM
- Commerciale
lyon
2008 - 2009
SUD EST TELECOM
- Responsable d'agence
2007 - 2007
NETWORK INTERIM
- Responsable d'agence
lyon
2004 - 2007
STELL HOLDING
- Responsable d'agence
2000 - 2004
Formations
Faculté De Droit, Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Lyon
1997 - 1997
Faculté De Droit Jean Monnet licence
St Etienne
1994 - 1996
Lycée Saint Paul
St Etienne
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Anne-Charlotte DEWEIRDER
Charlotte PARIENTI
Esther SOLER
Geraldine DEVILLE
Julie LEMAHIEU
Mélanie GUIBERT
Philippe BERTRAND
Sindy FORISSIER
Tiphaine VILLIAME
Xavier FARAVELLI