Sophie RAIMBAULT

Dunkerque

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Biologie
Chimie
Chimie medicinale
Chimie organique
Synthèse
Synthèse organique

Entreprises

  • Minakem - Responsable Synthèse et Procédés pour les Affaires Réglementaires

    Dunkerque 2013 - maintenant

  • Minakem - Ingénieur R&D

    Dunkerque 2011 - 2013

  • Minakem - Post-doctorante / Ingénieur de Recherche et Développement

    Dunkerque 2010 - 2011

  • Université d'Orléans - Post doctorante

    Orléans 2008 - 2010 Post doctorat - Institut de chimie organique et analytique (ICOA)-
    Université d'Orléans

    Synthèse de molécules potentiellement biologiquement actives (synthèse multi-étapes et analyses spectroscopiques)

  • University of Sheffield, UK - PhD, organic chemistry

    2004 - 2008 Thèse en chimie organique dans le groupe du Prof. Iain Coldham
    Sujet principal: "Dynamic resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine"
    - Synthèse de pipéridines chirales par résolution dynamique, déprotonation asymétrique.
    - Synthèse de ligands chiraux : diamino-alcools, diamines.
    - Réarrangement d’organoboranes chiraux.
    - Stage de 3 mois à AstraZeneca, Macclesfield, Royaume-Uni (Sept. 2006-Déc. 2006).
    - Encadrement d’étudiants en Master sur différents projets de synthèse organique.
    - Gestion du bon fonctionnement du laboratoire durant les derniers mois de thèse (conseil, accueil de nouveaux étudiants, commandes de produits chimiques).

    Publications:
    -Dynamic Resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine. I. Coldham, S. Raimbault, P.T. Chovatia, J.J. Patel, D. Leonori, N.S. Sheikh, D.T.E. Whittaker, Chem. Commun., 2008, 35, 4174.
    -Asymmetric Lithiation–Substitution of Amines Involving Rearrangement of Borates. I. Coldham, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, D.T.E. Whittaker, H. Adams, G.Y. Fang, V.K. Aggarwal, Org. Lett., 2008, 10, 141.
    -Dynamic Kinetic and Kinetic Resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine. I. Coldham, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, D.T.E. Whittaker, Chem. Commun., 2007, 43, 4534.
    -Asymmetric deprotonation of N-Boc-piperidine. I. Coldham, P. O’Brien, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, A.J. Sanderson, D. Stead, D.T.E. Whittaker, Tetrahedron: Asymmetry, 2007, 17, 2113.

    Communications orales:
    - AstraZeneca Organic Chemistry Collaborations Symposium, Université de Warwick, sept. 2007.
    - Présentation départementale de 3ème année, Université de Sheffield, juin 2007.
    - Présentation départementale de 1ère année, Université de Sheffield, juin 2005.

    Posters:
    - ISCC8 : 8th International Symposium on Carbanion Chemistry, Madison, États-Unis, juin 2007.
    - East Midlands Meeting of the Organic Division of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Université de Nottingham, avril 2007.
    - Pfizer Organic Poster Symposium, Canterbury, décembre 2006.
    - Présentation départementale, Université de Sheffield, octobre 2006.

  • Sanofi-Synthelabo Recherche - Stagiaire

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Stagiaire en recherche à Bagneux (92, France) dans le cadre de mon diplôme d'Ingénieur-Maître en chimie fine

Formations

