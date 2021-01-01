Sophie RAIMBAULT

University of Sheffield, UK
- PhD, organic chemistry
2004 - 2008
Thèse en chimie organique dans le groupe du Prof. Iain Coldham
Sujet principal: "Dynamic resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine"
- Synthèse de pipéridines chirales par résolution dynamique, déprotonation asymétrique.
- Synthèse de ligands chiraux : diamino-alcools, diamines.
- Réarrangement d’organoboranes chiraux.
- Stage de 3 mois à AstraZeneca, Macclesfield, Royaume-Uni (Sept. 2006-Déc. 2006).
- Encadrement d’étudiants en Master sur différents projets de synthèse organique.
- Gestion du bon fonctionnement du laboratoire durant les derniers mois de thèse (conseil, accueil de nouveaux étudiants, commandes de produits chimiques).
Publications:
-Dynamic Resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine. I. Coldham, S. Raimbault, P.T. Chovatia, J.J. Patel, D. Leonori, N.S. Sheikh, D.T.E. Whittaker, Chem. Commun., 2008, 35, 4174.
-Asymmetric Lithiation–Substitution of Amines Involving Rearrangement of Borates. I. Coldham, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, D.T.E. Whittaker, H. Adams, G.Y. Fang, V.K. Aggarwal, Org. Lett., 2008, 10, 141.
-Dynamic Kinetic and Kinetic Resolution of N-Boc-2-lithiopiperidine. I. Coldham, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, D.T.E. Whittaker, Chem. Commun., 2007, 43, 4534.
-Asymmetric deprotonation of N-Boc-piperidine. I. Coldham, P. O’Brien, J.J. Patel, S. Raimbault, A.J. Sanderson, D. Stead, D.T.E. Whittaker, Tetrahedron: Asymmetry, 2007, 17, 2113.
Communications orales:
- AstraZeneca Organic Chemistry Collaborations Symposium, Université de Warwick, sept. 2007.
- Présentation départementale de 3ème année, Université de Sheffield, juin 2007.
- Présentation départementale de 1ère année, Université de Sheffield, juin 2005.
Posters:
- ISCC8 : 8th International Symposium on Carbanion Chemistry, Madison, États-Unis, juin 2007.
- East Midlands Meeting of the Organic Division of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Université de Nottingham, avril 2007.
- Pfizer Organic Poster Symposium, Canterbury, décembre 2006.
- Présentation départementale, Université de Sheffield, octobre 2006.