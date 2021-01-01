Menu

Sorel MIANKEBA

Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande

En résumé

Ingénieur informatique,
Compétences : Analyste ,Développement, Conception et Gestion de projet.
Spécialisations : Windev/Webdev/Wibdev Moblie, Powershell,Administration syteme, Windows server, Virtualisation Vmware, Vsphere 5 , Vmware Horizon

Mes compétences :
Windev
Webdev
Powershell
SQL
Windows server
Windows 7
SQL Server
RFID
Active Directory
Bash
Windows Server 2008
Administration système
Windev Mobile
VirtualBox
VMware ESX
Virtualisation
Gestion de projet
Hyper-V
VmWare Horizon Client
Virtualisation Storage
Storage Area Network

Entreprises

  • Groupe Creative - Ingénieur Etude et Développement

    Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande 2016 - maintenant Actuellement en prestation chez Thyssenkrupp Ascenseurs France (3 eme Constructeur mondial d'ascenseurs)
    - Maintenance corrective et évolutive d applications métiers orienté business ( prospection et gestion de relation client )
    - Développement et implémentation de nouvelles fonctionnalités,
    -Debug et livraison de correctifs,
    - Support utilisateurs
    Environnement techniques : Windev/Webdev , Mysql 5.7

  • C.I.E ALCATEL-LUCENT INTERNATIONAL - Ingénieur Informatique

    2012 - 2016 #Responsable du Système d’Information du C.I.E

    - Audit, conseil, préconisations et détermination des orientations techniques pour une optimisation des flux de données,
    - Installation, configuration et administration des serveurs (2008 R2, 2012)
    - Gestions des bases de données sous SQL Server 2008 et MySQL,
    - Gestion des sauvegardes sous BackupExec (version 7 à 12.5),
    - Virtualisation de Serveur et Poste de travail (VmWare Vsphere,View)
    - Gestion des ESXs (Hyperviseurs),
    - Gestion,paramétrage et optimisation du stockage .

    # Pilotage des projets et développement d'applications Métiers via les AGL Windev et Webdev ( Version 15 a 21)

    - Conception et développement du nouveau site extranet du CIE,
    - Conduite du projet, planification et répartition des taches,
    - Analyse et spécification des besoins,
    - Rédaction de cahier des charges,
    - Développement d'une application de gestion des Emprunts/Restitutions.

  • CE ALCATEL-LUCENT FRANCE - Informaticien

    2011 - 2012 # Développement d’applications métiers pour le C.E Alcatel-Lucent
    - Réalisation d'une application de gestion de médiathèque :
    - Recueil des besoins avec les utilisateurs finaux,
    - Développement de modules complémentaire,
    - Tests internes,
    - Formation des utilisateurs,
    - Intégration d’API (Amazon ECS, Google Book)
    - Environnement technique : Windev 17 ,SQLSERVER , PHP ,XML, JSON.

    # Gestion du parc informatique et responsable de la migration vers Windows 7
    - Réalisation d’un Master Système de Windows 7 ( via Waik),
    - Installation normalisée des postes via une image réseau ( via WinPE),
    - Déploiement de Windows 7 sur l'ensemble du parc informatique,
    - Mise en place d'un politique de sauvegardes de serveurs,
    - Configuration et installation de serveurs Windows 2008 ,
    - Supervision et dépannage des systèmes et applications réseaux.

  • PCOutils - Maintenance & dépannage

    2010 - 2010 Effectuer la maintenance ou le dépannage de pc de particulier.
    Installation hardware.
    Configuration de réseaux domestique.

Formations

Réseau