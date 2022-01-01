Menu

Soukaina MANOUNI

paris

En résumé

Passionnée par les nouvelles technologies et le développement .NET, Base de données, Analyse des systèmes d'informations, Je suis ouverte à toute opportunité intéressante.

Le poste que je recherche actuellement est intitulé Ingénieure d'études et développement (.NET, Base de données, Analyse des systèmes d'informations).

Connaissance informatique :
• Systèmes d’exploitation : Windows , UNIX

• SGBDR : ORACLE 11g , MySQL , SQL SERVER, PostgreSQL

• Langages /I-Net: C#.NET, ASP.NET ,VB.NET,JAVA, HTML5,CSS3, SQL, PL-SQL, Transact Sql

• Logiciels : Microsoft Visual Studio .Net , Eclipse, Net Beans, Entreprise Architect, Power AMC ,Dreamweaver

• Modélisation : UML 2, MERISE

• Méthodologies : AGILE (Scrum) , Cycle en V

Mes compétences :
Entreprises

  • Chapitre.com (Groupe Actissia -France loisirs ) - Ingénieure d'études et développement

    paris 2015 - 2015 Mission 1 : réalisation d’une interface Web de génération des newsletters HTML:
    - Analyse du cahier des charges
    - Réalisation d’une interface Web de génération de newsletters(C#,ASP.NET,ORACLE,HTML5,CSS3,JS)
    - Déploiement de la solution dans l’environnement de recette
    - Assistance à la mise en production
    - Mise à disposition des utilisateurs un manuel de formation
    Mission 2 : rendre à terme le site www.chapitre.com adaptable sur les smartphones et tablettes.:
    - Documentation des concepts liés au responsive design pour l’équipe informatique
    - Réalisation du responsive design pour de la fiche produit
    Mission 3 : export de fichiers XML / CSV
    - Conception et Réalisation des outils d’export de fichiers en C#
    -Assistance aux métiers sur les règles de gestion à mettre en place
    - Optimisations spécifiques liées à la très grosse volumétrie du référentiel des produits
    - Génération des exports sous formats XML et CSV

  • Balde bati - Entreprise Spécialisé dans le bâtiment - Concepteur Intégrateur

    2013 - 2013 Mission : maintenance évolutive de leur application qui gère les différents types de matériaux utilisés dans le bâtiment (C#,ASP.NET,ORACLE)
    - Etude et analyse de l’existant sur le plan technique et applicatif
    - Conception de la base de données avec MERISE
    - Mise en place un formulaire en ligne pour faciliter la gestion des matériaux disponibles
    - Travail en méthode Agile

  • Société NCS (New Computer Software) de Maintenance Informatique - Concepteur Intégrateur

    2012 - 2012 -- Réalisation d’un outil de simulations de devis pour des matériels informatique
    -- Conception de la base de données (Merise)
    -- Développement d'un outil de consultation et de recherche des clients (VB.NET, SQL
    Server 2008, VS 2010)
    -- Développement un systéme de questionnaire de satisfaction sur des matériels informatique

  • Wafa Assurance - Compagnie marocaine d'assurance du groupe Attijariwafa Bank - Concepteur Intégrateur

    2010 - 2010 Mission : réalisation une application de gestion du transport public de voyageurs (TPV) (Sql server,VB.NET,VS 2008)
    - Conception de la base de données (Merise)
    - Génération et automatisation des rapports mensuels de synthèse des informations pour chaque véhicule

Formations

  • Centre Universitaire Européen De Management

    Paris 2015 - 2016  Formation « Management d'entreprise - Gestion des organisations »


    - savoir élaborer et déployer une stratégie appropriée pour l’entreprise
    - savoir mesurer et piloter la performance de l’entreprise

  • Université De Versailles Saint Quentin En Yvelines

    Guyancourt 2013 - 2015 Master 2 professionnel

    L'objectif de ce master est de former en systèmes d'informations stratégiques et de qualité, la formation combine aspects techniques (BD,analyse des systèmes d'informations, J2EE, intégration de données, XML, data mining) à des aspects de qualité, de fiabilité et de sécurité

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - 2013 Maitrise

    -savoir spécifier correctement les besoins exprimés par l'utilisateur.
    -savoir concevoir l'architecture des systèmes à réaliser.
    -savoir appréhender les caractéristiques des composants matériels et logiciels

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2012 Licence

    « Spécialité LICDA: Ingénierie de conception et de développement d'application »

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Informatique (ISGI) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2009 - 2011 Technicien spécialisé en développement informatique

Réseau