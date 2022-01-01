Soukaina MANOUNI

Passionnée par les nouvelles technologies et le développement .NET, Base de données, Analyse des systèmes d'informations, Je suis ouverte à toute opportunité intéressante.
Le poste que je recherche actuellement est intitulé Ingénieure d'études et développement (.NET, Base de données, Analyse des systèmes d'informations).
Connaissance informatique :
• Systèmes d’exploitation : Windows , UNIX
• SGBDR : ORACLE 11g , MySQL , SQL SERVER, PostgreSQL
• Langages /I-Net: C#.NET, ASP.NET ,VB.NET,JAVA, HTML5,CSS3, SQL, PL-SQL, Transact Sql
• Logiciels : Microsoft Visual Studio .Net , Eclipse, Net Beans, Entreprise Architect, Power AMC ,Dreamweaver
• Modélisation : UML 2, MERISE
• Méthodologies : AGILE (Scrum) , Cycle en V
