Souleymane SANGOURA

NOUAKCHOTT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Hydrocarbons
Assembly Plants

Entreprises

  • Best consulting - Ingenieur

    maintenant

  • Primary school - Head of Best-Consulting

    2008 - 2012 Diplômas
    -certificate of primary school
    -certificate of secondary school (mathematics and mécanics channels)
    -certificate of level (light industries)
    -certificate of mécanical engineering (heavier industries)
    - certificate (computer science)
    -language spooken and written:

  • Eco-dev - Consultant

    2006 - 2007 gestion des ordures

  • Iternational grouping pétrolium - Trainee

    2004 - 2006 trainee at the hydrocarbon departement (Ministry of mine)

  • D.M.G - Trainee

    2004 - 2004 trainee at the D.M.G (Ministry of mines and industry)

  • SEPH (Nouadhibou) - Trainee

    2001 - 2002 : trainee at the SEPH (Nouadhibou) industrial freezer.

  • NASR - Trainee

    2001 - 2001 assurance et expertise des vehicules

  • Ould oumar - Trainee

    2000 - 2000 : trainee at ould oumar factory MAOO (maintenance)

  • Guelb - Trainee

    1985 - 1986

Formations

  • Algeria Institute Of Mécanics (Oran)

    Oran 1994 - 1998 ingenieur déEtat

  • Algéria Institute (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1992 - 1993 attestation

    maintenances des machines alimentaires

  • University School Of Algeria (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1987 - 1991 troncomment

  • Lycée Technical (Nouakchott)

    Nouakchott 1983 - 1987 BAC TECHNIQUE

    maitriser l'utilisation des machines outils

  • Boutilimitt'S Secondary School (Boutilimitt)

    Boutilimitt 1980 - 1983

  • Primary School (Boutilimitt)

    Boutilimitt 1973 - 1980 boutilimitt's primary school
    Secondary school:

