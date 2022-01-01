Souleymane SANGOURA

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Hydrocarbons
Assembly Plants
Entreprises
Best consulting
- Ingenieur
maintenant
Primary school
- Head of Best-Consulting
2008 - 2012Diplômas
-certificate of primary school
-certificate of secondary school (mathematics and mécanics channels)
-certificate of level (light industries)
-certificate of mécanical engineering (heavier industries)
- certificate (computer science)
-language spooken and written:
Eco-dev
- Consultant
2006 - 2007gestion des ordures
Iternational grouping pétrolium
- Trainee
2004 - 2006trainee at the hydrocarbon departement (Ministry of mine)
D.M.G
- Trainee
2004 - 2004trainee at the D.M.G (Ministry of mines and industry)
SEPH (Nouadhibou)
- Trainee
2001 - 2002: trainee at the SEPH (Nouadhibou) industrial freezer.
NASR
- Trainee
2001 - 2001assurance et expertise des vehicules
Ould oumar
- Trainee
2000 - 2000: trainee at ould oumar factory MAOO (maintenance)
Guelb
- Trainee
1985 - 1986
Formations
Algeria Institute Of Mécanics (Oran)
Oran1994 - 1998ingenieur déEtat
Algéria Institute (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes1992 - 1993attestation
maintenances des machines alimentaires
University School Of Algeria (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes1987 - 1991troncomment
Lycée Technical (Nouakchott)
Nouakchott1983 - 1987BAC TECHNIQUE
maitriser l'utilisation des machines outils
Boutilimitt'S Secondary School (Boutilimitt)
Boutilimitt1980 - 1983
Primary School (Boutilimitt)
Boutilimitt1973 - 1980boutilimitt's primary school
Secondary school: