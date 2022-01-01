Menu

Souleymane SANOGO

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Product Owner (PO) Agile(Scrum,Kanban)
Architecte Logiciel
Expert Gestion de Projet avec les Méthodes Agiles (XP, Scrum, Kanban, UP/2TUP)
Expert JAVA JEE
Expert en Performance, Tests et Sécurité des applications
Expert polyvalent NTIC : Informatique, Réseaux, Electronique, Télécoms
Connaissances Diverses : Python, Django, Grails , Groovy, MongoDB, AngularJS,NodeJS, Lucene
Formateur Java ((www.javaformation.com)


(10 ans d’expériences)
CERTIFICATIONS
SCEA (ORACLE Certified Enterprise Architect for the JAVA EE 5) (Part 1) (Mai 2010)
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) (2006)
SCJP (ORACLE/SUN Certified Java Programmer) plate-forme JAVA 2 1.4 (Juillet 2005)
SCWCD (ORACLE/SUN Certified Web Component Developer) J2EE 1.4 (Septembre 2005)
CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) NetWork+ (2006)
Préparation de la certification CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), la certification en sécurité la plus convoitée dans le monde professionnel.


Mes compétences :
Sécurité informatique
Jboss
JAVA / J2EE
UML
Design pattern
Liferay
CERTIFICATION RESEAU CISCO CCNA
Hibernate
Selenium
JMeter
Struts
JPA
Spring
J2ee
GWT
CXF
Maven
CERTIFICATION SUN ORACLE JAVA

Entreprises

  • JCDecaux France - (PO) Agile(Scrum,Kanban) et Architecte Logiciel

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Mission : Architecture et audit des applications de gestion d’affichage et de facturation des publicités sur le mobilier urbain (Abribus et Aéroport) . Expertise sur le monitoring de la performance applicative avec AppDynamics et de la centralisation des logs avec Graylog2.

    Outils et Serveurs:
    - JAVA 1.7, JAVA EE 6, EJB3, JPA Hibernate, GWT/GXT.
    - UML, Archimate
    - Graylog2(Gestion des logs), Elasticsearch, NoSQL MongoDB
    - AppDynamics pour la gestion de la performance des applications
    - Serveurs : JBOSS EAP6,Tomcat 7, Apache, Oracle 11g, RedHat 6

  • ORANGE FRANCE TELECOM - Architecte Logiciel

    2009 - 2013 - Architecture logiciel (Application de fidélisation, facturation)
    (Documentation UML, Prototypage, Socle logiciel Java/Jee ,Maven, JUnit,PIC Hudson)

    - Audit de code (Sonar, Findbugs, PMD, CheckStyle)

    - Audit de Sécurité (Hacking Web, Top 10 OWASP ,Wegboat,WebScarab,Tamper Firefox)

    - Test de performance (JMeter,VisualVM,Introscope, Firebug,PageSpeed,Dynatrace)

    - Extreme programming(Méthode Agile, TDD(Test Driven Development))

    - Accompagnement et Soutien des équipes de développement

    - Conseils aux chefs de projets
    (Gestion des risques de performance, robustesse et sécurité, Estimation de charge)

  • THOMSON REUTERS - Ingénieur JAVA/J2EE Finance

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Éditeur de Logiciel : Banque et Finance
    Outils : Java,Jrisk, Jboss,TIBCO(JMS), Weblogic, EJB, Sybase, SVN, Maven,Yourkit

  • VALTECH - Ingénieur Informatique JAVA J2EE

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Client : FNAC Spectacle (BILLETEL)
    Mission : Evolution sur la vente à distance et maintenance de l’application de vente de billet (12 Millions de vente de billets par an)

    Outils : Java,Jboss, tomcat, Struts, Jasper, EJB, Mysql, Putty, CVS Tortoise,Jira

  • ATOS ORIGIN - Ingénieur JAVA/J2EE

    Bezons 2005 - 2006 Client : CELESIO (Distributeur de produits Pharmaceutiques : www.celesio.com ) (8 mois)
    Projet : Projet CORSO à architecture SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)
    Mission : Développement d’une application de suivie logistique
    (gestion des commandes de Médicaments)
    Outils : Java, Jsp,Ejb, Jboss, Eclipse,CVS , Web Services, Axis, Oracle, Struts, Borneo

  • SODIFRANCE - Ingénieur Informatique JAVA J2EE

    Saint-Grégoire 2005 - 2005

  • KODAK - Stage de Fin d'études Master Télécommunications

    Maisons-Alfort 2005 - 2005 Thème : Développement des Interfaces d’un Système Multimédia Distribué en JAVA
    avec le Framework JADE (Java Agent Development Framework)
    • Réalisation d’un agent d’affichage de photos
    • Réalisation d’un agent de reconnaissance vocale (Scansoft)
    • Réalisation d’un agent d’identification RFID de personne
    • Intégration des différents agents à la plate-forme JADE et à un moteur de règles Prolog

    Outils: Java, Prolog, Jade, Flash,C++, Eclipse, Visual C++ , Scansoft

  • AFRIPA (ALINK) TELECOM FRANCE - Technicien VOIP en apprentissage

    2001 - 2002 (Transmission de données par Satellite).
    (Technicien Télécommunication VSAT- BLR pendant 1AN 6 mois mois)
    • Réalisation d’un outil de supervision du réseau Voix sur IP avec les sources du Softphone d’Ericsson (Phonedoubler) Visual C++ 6.0.
    • Supervision et maintenance d’un réseau de Voix sur IP de l’entreprise.
    • Installation et maintenance des liaisons VSAT et BLR des clients Internet haut débits

  • AFRIPA (ALINK) TELECOM COTE D'IVOIRE - Technicien VSAT /BLR

    2001 - 2001

Formations

  • Université Paris Est Marne La Vallée

    Marne La Vallee 2003 - 2005 Master Technologies et Techniques des Télécommunications


    - Réseaux, Télécommunications & Sécurité
    - Informatique ( Programmation JAVA) & Systèmes d'Information d'Entreprise
    - Electronique & Techniques de Communication Numériques
    Connaissances et compétences visées
    - Réseaux LAN, WAN, Applications (ToIP, VoIP, Mobilité, etc.)
    - Sécurité des réseaux et systèmes informatiques
    - Réseaux mobi

  • INP-HB Yamoussoukro

    Abidjan 1997 - 2000

