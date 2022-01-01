Souleymane SANOGO

Product Owner (PO) Agile(Scrum,Kanban)
Architecte Logiciel
Expert Gestion de Projet avec les Méthodes Agiles (XP, Scrum, Kanban, UP/2TUP)
Expert JAVA JEE
Expert en Performance, Tests et Sécurité des applications
Expert polyvalent NTIC : Informatique, Réseaux, Electronique, Télécoms
Connaissances Diverses : Python, Django, Grails , Groovy, MongoDB, AngularJS,NodeJS, Lucene
Formateur Java ((www.javaformation.com)
(10 ans d’expériences)
CERTIFICATIONS
SCEA (ORACLE Certified Enterprise Architect for the JAVA EE 5) (Part 1) (Mai 2010)
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) (2006)
SCJP (ORACLE/SUN Certified Java Programmer) plate-forme JAVA 2 1.4 (Juillet 2005)
SCWCD (ORACLE/SUN Certified Web Component Developer) J2EE 1.4 (Septembre 2005)
CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) NetWork+ (2006)
Préparation de la certification CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), la certification en sécurité la plus convoitée dans le monde professionnel.
Mes compétences :
Sécurité informatique
Jboss
JAVA / J2EE
UML
Design pattern
Liferay
CERTIFICATION RESEAU CISCO CCNA
Hibernate
Selenium
JMeter
Struts
JPA
Spring
J2ee
GWT
CXF
Maven
CERTIFICATION SUN ORACLE JAVA