Souleymane SANOGO

Product Owner (PO) Agile(Scrum,Kanban)

Architecte Logiciel

Expert Gestion de Projet avec les Méthodes Agiles (XP, Scrum, Kanban, UP/2TUP)

Expert JAVA JEE

Expert en Performance, Tests et Sécurité des applications

Expert polyvalent NTIC : Informatique, Réseaux, Electronique, Télécoms

Connaissances Diverses : Python, Django, Grails , Groovy, MongoDB, AngularJS,NodeJS, Lucene

Formateur Java ((www.javaformation.com)





(10 ans d’expériences)

CERTIFICATIONS

SCEA (ORACLE Certified Enterprise Architect for the JAVA EE 5) (Part 1) (Mai 2010)

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) (2006)

SCJP (ORACLE/SUN Certified Java Programmer) plate-forme JAVA 2 1.4 (Juillet 2005)

SCWCD (ORACLE/SUN Certified Web Component Developer) J2EE 1.4 (Septembre 2005)

CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) NetWork+ (2006)

Préparation de la certification CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), la certification en sécurité la plus convoitée dans le monde professionnel.





Mes compétences :

Sécurité informatique

Jboss

JAVA / J2EE

UML

Design pattern

Liferay

CERTIFICATION RESEAU CISCO CCNA

Hibernate

Selenium

JMeter

Struts

JPA

Spring

J2ee

GWT

CXF

Maven

CERTIFICATION SUN ORACLE JAVA