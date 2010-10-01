Menu

Souleymane SANOGO

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Operational Account Manager with EMBA and Telecommunications Engineering’s Degrees.
Telecommuncations Constructors and Operators experiences since more than eight years.
International experiences in Africa, Europe,America and Asia.
Skills and Expertise : Business development, relationships and technical management in Telecommunication.

Mes compétences :
3G Networks
UTRAN
4G Networks
2G Networks
UMTS
GSM
Wireless
WCDMA
Volunteering
Telecommunication
Siemens Hardware
SWAP
Raising Awareness
Nokia
NGOs
LTE
IP
GPRS
Frequency Planning
EDGE
Audit

Entreprises

  • SFR Business Team - Operational Account Manager

    Saint-Denis 2015 - maintenant Customer relationship leader and Guarantor of compliance with contractual commitments and Customer perception in term of quality of offers and services on cell phone.
    Customers accounts : VEOLIA Group, TRANSDEV Group, AIR LIQUIDE Group
    Telecoms Solutions : Mobile/Fixed Telephony, Access Networks, Hosting, Internet of Things(IOT) Machine to Machine and Customer Relationship
    Responsabilities:
    Write operational deliverables (operational procedure, build contractual indicators and negotiate service indicators).
    Develop account plans and build positive and productive relationships with customer
    Understand customer needs and identify new business opportunities
    Collaborate with Pre-Sales and Post-Sales teams
    Conduct with the customer the operational meeting and edit the report.
    Participate in the pre-sales phase and projects and bring operational expertise

  • SFR - Mobile Network Engineer

    2011 - 2015 Frequency Planning, Network Audits, Bench marking and Optimization.
    Support Network Engineering and Operations for 2G/3G/4G technologies.
    Skills in :
    Project Management
    LTE, UMTS and GSM Architectures
    Design, Integration and optimization strategies
    IP transport ( SDH, FH, ADSL)
    Performance monitoring, data & call flows analysis
    Troubleshooting in end-to-end investigation for 4G, 3G and 2G issues.
    Specialisation: Alcatel-Lucent, NSN, Ericson , Huawei , Cisco

  • Alten - CONSULTANT TELECOM Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2011 10/2010 to 02/2011: Alcatel Lucent Company
    Project Test IOT: UTRAN and Mobile Test at R&D department
    UTRAN Infrastructure InterOperabiliting Testing (IOT)
    Terminal Manufacturers InterOperabiliting Testing (IOT)

    10/2008 à 10/2010: Orange France Group
    Test of validation of 3G releases. Tracking Qos and stability of 3G network
    Adversing the supervision service to provide a good description of resolution in
    Radio network access issues.

    08/2008 to 10/2008: Bouygues Telecom Company
    Project of SWAP and Integration for 3G Network
    ALCATEL-LUCENT & ERICSSON Equipments

  • MATIS - CONSULTANT TELECOM Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2008 06/2007 to 07/2008: Alcatel-Lucent company
    Project of Swap and Integration 3G Network with NOKIA

    10/2006 to 06/2007: Nokia-Siemens
    Drive test and analyze measurements to optimize the 2G / 3G network

Formations

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2012 - 2014 Project management, Change management, Marketing Management,
    Entrepreneurship & Sustainable Development skills
    Managing complex issues: How to keep a supplier with in financial difficulties
    Interactive approach of international business and intercultural negotiation.
    Leadership in diversity management
    Information System Strategy: Implement the right o

  • ENIC Telecom Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2004 - 2006

Réseau