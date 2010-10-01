Souleymane SANOGO

Operational Account Manager with EMBA and Telecommunications Engineering’s Degrees.
Telecommuncations Constructors and Operators experiences since more than eight years.
International experiences in Africa, Europe,America and Asia.
Skills and Expertise : Business development, relationships and technical management in Telecommunication.
Mes compétences :
3G Networks
UTRAN
4G Networks
2G Networks
UMTS
GSM
Wireless
WCDMA
Volunteering
Telecommunication
Siemens Hardware
SWAP
Raising Awareness
Nokia
NGOs
LTE
IP
GPRS
Frequency Planning
EDGE
Audit