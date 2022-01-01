Souleymane THIAM

• 10 years of experience in operations management (International Trade, Costumer Relationship Management, E-Business, Logistic & Supply Chain Management, transportation, storage). • 10 years of experience in the IT based services optimisation in the related market and geographical location. • 10 years of credibility and market risk analysis as part marketing analysis and management in a leadership role. • 10 years of experience strong leadership with a max of 10 direct reports. • 9 years of Computer Science, IT infrastructure, IT Service/Business Management and process automation. • 12 years of Marketing and Sales Strategies and technics • Bilingual English / French • Managed international business/financial operation based in Atlanta GA, USA • Very familiar with US, Europe, and African business environment by physically having experienced the local business cultures.



Specialties:

PCI DSS Compliance, Governance and strategy, Risk, Business development, finance, marketing, e-marketing, Sales, Logistics & supply chain.



Mes compétences :

Corporate Performance Management

Marketing stratégique

Telecom

Strategie

Information and Communication Technology

E-business