Menu

Souleymane THIAM

Dakar

En résumé

• 10 years of experience in operations management (International Trade, Costumer Relationship Management, E-Business, Logistic & Supply Chain Management, transportation, storage). • 10 years of experience in the IT based services optimisation in the related market and geographical location. • 10 years of credibility and market risk analysis as part marketing analysis and management in a leadership role. • 10 years of experience strong leadership with a max of 10 direct reports. • 9 years of Computer Science, IT infrastructure, IT Service/Business Management and process automation. • 12 years of Marketing and Sales Strategies and technics • Bilingual English / French • Managed international business/financial operation based in Atlanta GA, USA • Very familiar with US, Europe, and African business environment by physically having experienced the local business cultures.

Specialties:
PCI DSS Compliance, Governance and strategy, Risk, Business development, finance, marketing, e-marketing, Sales, Logistics & supply chain.

Mes compétences :
Corporate Performance Management
Marketing stratégique
Telecom
Strategie
Information and Communication Technology
E-business

Entreprises

  • Microcred Services Holding - Consultant / Chef de projet en IT implémentation

    Dakar 2016 - 2016 Secteur d'activité:
    - Services financiers aux petites, moyennes et micro entreprises
    - Services financiers ciblant les particuliers et entités exclus du réseau bancaire classique.

    Missions globales
    ● Planifier, coordonner et mettre en œuvre de nouveaux projets pour les filiales à travers l'Afrique et la Chine
    ● Déployer les systèmes bancaires IT T24 et UT sur une plate-forme cloud dans un environnement Agile & Scrum
    ● Normalisation et alignement des procédures internes avec les politiques de l'organisation, application des normes et standards de conformité
    ● Gérer/améliorer la documentation, la coordination, la rationalisation des processus et assurer le suivi auprès des directions générales Afrique et Chine
    ● Interface entre le business et les IT: assister les IT sur les processus critiques, la gestion du changement, l'évaluation des risques, le test des contrôles, la planification, la conformité.
    ● Mettre en place des comités de pilotage et faire respecter les chemins critiques de tous les projets: analyse et reporting des attentes des pays, évaluation des exigences, consolidation des plans projets et de la documentation des pays, évaluation des ressources allouées.
    ● Évaluation et reporting des milestones et de la performance des projets aux CIO et CEO.
    ● Gestion des relations avec les fournisseurs de services et supervision de la conformité des configurations et de la fiabilité des produits pour les pays.
    ● Test des produits en pré-production, validation/approbation et mise en œuvre
    ● Supervision du monitoring et de la formation en phase pilote.

  • Vision 3.0 (Cabinet de Conseils et consultance) - Fondateur & CEO

    2006 - maintenant Coach, Formateur et Consultant
    ● Management des risques
    ● Suivi et évaluation de programmes en Gouvernance Risque & Compliance
    ● Business Transformation Services (IT, CRM, marketing, communication…)
    ● Recrutement, formation et développement personnel

  • PCCI (International Call & Processing Centre / SSII - ICT Service Provider) - Corporate Project Manager / Marketing Consultant / Sales Key Account Manager

    2006 - 2016 Production Manager
    In charge of strategy innovation and implementation production performance organization and optimization in a context of activity growth and business development in West Africa.
    Process automation: real-time performance management through KPI (Key Performance Indicators), supervision and reporting, resource planning dynamic management.

    Key Account Marketing Manager
    In charge of Market analysis, prioritization, business strategies and corporate marketing adaptation and implementation in West Africa. Communication efficiency and improvement (E-Business, Website Content Design and management) and Achieving growth through product development.

    Project and Customer Relationship Manager
    In charge of IT quality management - customer relationship management support - Transparency and visibility of IT activities and dashboard tools to measure proactivity and real-time performance management resulting in productivity, incident and risk management improvement.

Formations

Réseau