Souliez MARIANNE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Director
Management
Production

Entreprises

  • Bocconi Alumni - Director and editor

    2012 - 2012 shot an event and edited the footage
    http://youtu.be/bCzBlr2OWNg

  • Carnet d'Adresses RH - Web designer, director and editor

    2012 - 2012 Designed and supervised the creation of the website for the book "Gérer efficacement un départ"
    http://www.gererefficacementundepart.com/
    Shot various videos to promote the book

  • Tzedek - Editor

    2011 - 2011 Edited for the second year a successful fundraising video
    https://vimeo.com/32894127

  • Healing Creativity - Director, cameraman and editor

    2011 - 2011 Edited a commercial video
    https://vimeo.com/22896527

  • World News & Features - Editor

    2010 - 2011 3Dissident Under Fire" - 90min. documentary
    "One Square Mile - Bulaweyo" - 22 min. series for BBC
    https://vimeo.com/18595356
    "One Square Mile - Kayelitscha" - 22 min series for BBC
    https://vimeo.com/17852629
    Various editing

  • Tzedek - Editor

    2010 - 2010 Edited a fundraising film which was shown at an event that succeded in attracting £15,000.
    www.Tzedek.org.uk
    the film: https://vimeo.com/16861313

  • Best Beginnings - Director, cameraman and editor

    2010 - 2010 Filmed a London to Paris bike riding fundraising event, edited 15 films to traise additional funds.
    www.bestbeginnings.org.uk

  • Mes productions - Réalisatrice, monteuse

    2010 - maintenant

  • Vivendi Games Mobile - Project Manager

    2006 - 2008 Designing and supervsing the development of the company's production management software.

  • Buf Compagnie - Producer

    2003 - 2006 On feature film "Arthur and the Invisibles" by Luc Besson:
    Put together the production process with the technical directors.
    Trained the producers hired on the project
    Monitored the creation of the 3D backgrounds for the film, interacting with the miniature team to organize shoots.

  • New Zealand French Embassy - Culture Section - Producer

    2002 - 2002 On location in Wellington, New Zealand, welcomed a contemporary dance performance hired by the Embassy.
    Found and dealt the venue and sets.
    Marketed the event: designed a poster, a web site; contacted press, locals.

  • Ubi Soft - Montreal - Head of 3D Studio

    1999 - 2001 Converted an animation facility put together for the TV series into a fully operational independant studio, working for all the game producers to deliver high resolution cinematics.
    Dealt with Disney Interactive, Warner Bros. and DC Comics on various projects.

  • Ubi Soft - Production Manager

    Montreuil 1996 - 1999 Production Manager on "Rayman TV", a 3D animation TV series centered on the company's chief game brand.
    Put together the complete 3D production process (the first in the company).
    Trained the production team in France and Canada. Later emigrated to Canada to supervise the team (50 artists).
    Supervised the animation, background modeling, special effects and rendering on the project.

Formations

  • Metropolitain Film School (London)

    London 2009 - 2009 One Year Intensive Filmmaking Course

    Film

  • New York Film Academy (Oxford)

    Oxford 2006 - 2006 One month intensive filmmaking course

    Film

