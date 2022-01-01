Souliez MARIANNE

2012 - 2012shot an event and edited the footage
http://youtu.be/bCzBlr2OWNg
Carnet d'Adresses RH
- Web designer, director and editor
2012 - 2012Designed and supervised the creation of the website for the book "Gérer efficacement un départ"
http://www.gererefficacementundepart.com/
Shot various videos to promote the book
Tzedek
- Editor
2011 - 2011Edited for the second year a successful fundraising video
https://vimeo.com/32894127
Healing Creativity
- Director, cameraman and editor
2011 - 2011Edited a commercial video
https://vimeo.com/22896527
World News & Features
- Editor
2010 - 20113Dissident Under Fire" - 90min. documentary
"One Square Mile - Bulaweyo" - 22 min. series for BBC
https://vimeo.com/18595356
"One Square Mile - Kayelitscha" - 22 min series for BBC
https://vimeo.com/17852629
Various editing
Tzedek
- Editor
2010 - 2010Edited a fundraising film which was shown at an event that succeded in attracting £15,000.
www.Tzedek.org.uk
the film: https://vimeo.com/16861313
Best Beginnings
- Director, cameraman and editor
2010 - 2010Filmed a London to Paris bike riding fundraising event, edited 15 films to traise additional funds.
www.bestbeginnings.org.uk
Mes productions
- Réalisatrice, monteuse
2010 - maintenant
Vivendi Games Mobile
- Project Manager
2006 - 2008Designing and supervsing the development of the company's production management software.
Buf Compagnie
- Producer
2003 - 2006On feature film "Arthur and the Invisibles" by Luc Besson:
Put together the production process with the technical directors.
Trained the producers hired on the project
Monitored the creation of the 3D backgrounds for the film, interacting with the miniature team to organize shoots.
New Zealand French Embassy - Culture Section
- Producer
2002 - 2002On location in Wellington, New Zealand, welcomed a contemporary dance performance hired by the Embassy.
Found and dealt the venue and sets.
Marketed the event: designed a poster, a web site; contacted press, locals.
Ubi Soft - Montreal
- Head of 3D Studio
1999 - 2001Converted an animation facility put together for the TV series into a fully operational independant studio, working for all the game producers to deliver high resolution cinematics.
Dealt with Disney Interactive, Warner Bros. and DC Comics on various projects.
Ubi Soft
- Production Manager
Montreuil1996 - 1999Production Manager on "Rayman TV", a 3D animation TV series centered on the company's chief game brand.
Put together the complete 3D production process (the first in the company).
Trained the production team in France and Canada. Later emigrated to Canada to supervise the team (50 artists).
Supervised the animation, background modeling, special effects and rendering on the project.
Formations
Metropolitain Film School (London)
London2009 - 2009One Year Intensive Filmmaking Course