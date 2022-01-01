Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Soumaya GHARDADDOU
Ajouter
Soumaya GHARDADDOU
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Le monde appartient à ceux qui se lèvent tôt
Mes compétences :
dynamique
Entreprises
CLASSE EXPORT
- Chargée Marketing
2013 - maintenant
CO.GE.CI
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE
2010 - 2011
Formations
ISG TUNIS (Tunis)
Tunis
2010 - maintenant
Master recherche
ESSECT (Tunis)
Tunis
2006 - maintenant
Licence fondamentale
Réseau
Benna MAHMOUD
Farouk FERJANI
Gaied WAJDI
Ghada GHAFFARI
Khalil TARHOUNI
Marouan HAMMAMI
Mars SOFIENE
Mohamed GRIOUI
Riadh AISSA MOHAMED
Wissem BEN AMOR