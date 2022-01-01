Soumeya BOUAROUDJ

13 years professional experience to manage and ensure scientific studies (RD, development, QC/QA/RA) .



Specific Experiences in leading several projects in parallel and in challenging environment.



Double competence in learning & development, coaching, training and mentoring.

Worked with clients across Pharma/Life Sciences groups on specific projects requiring specialized talent.



My professional distinction is to bring a positive and human individual and team psychology necessary to create a professional environment such that each collaborator contributes as key player.



Currently free, I am open to new collaboration or new mission.



Mes compétences :

Hygiène

Microbiologie

Agroalimentaire

Santé

R&D

Gestion des risques professionnels

Chimie

Formation