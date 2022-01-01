Menu

Soumeya BOUAROUDJ

SAINT-LOUIS

En résumé

13 years professional experience to manage and ensure scientific studies (RD, development, QC/QA/RA) .

Specific Experiences in leading several projects in parallel and in challenging environment.

Double competence in learning & development, coaching, training and mentoring.
Worked with clients across Pharma/Life Sciences groups on specific projects requiring specialized talent.

My professional distinction is to bring a positive and human individual and team psychology necessary to create a professional environment such that each collaborator contributes as key player.

Currently free, I am open to new collaboration or new mission.

Mes compétences :
Hygiène
Microbiologie
Agroalimentaire
Santé
R&D
Gestion des risques professionnels
Chimie
Formation

Entreprises

  • Growing Company - Expert AQ/QC+ Change Management + Coaching / Mentoring

    2012 - maintenant Planification, execution and implementations of new methods in QL according to the requirements from QL and other departments in alignment with local and global company policies and procedures and according to the requirements from regulatory authorities.
    Coach, Improvement in team organisation

  • Organismes de Formation (publiques + privés) - Environment, Safety, Hygiene Teacher

    2011 - 2012 Enseignante / Formatrice en Biotechnologie (biocontaminations, notions de microorganismes,travail sous HFL...)+ Prévention des risques professionnels et environnement (énergies renouvelables)

    Education -Training

  • NOVARTIS BPO HUNINGUE - Environment Microbiology Supervisor /QC Coordinator / QC Expert

    2008 - 2010 Quality Control

  • DSM Nutritional Products - Agent of maitrise in microbiology and molecular biology

    2005 - 2007 Research center for human and animal nutrition

  • Organismes privés - Sales Management

    2005 - 2003 Commercial applications

  • Millipore SAS Molsheim - Validation Specialist Microbiology

    2003 - 2003 Validation and development

  • TEPRAL (DANONE-Scottish Newcatle-Brasseries Kronenbourg) - Assistant Engineer Microbiology Project

    2002 - 2003 Research and Development

  • Université Louis Pasteur - IUT Schiltigheim - Instructor and assistant of a microbiology Professor

    2000 - 2002 Higher Education

Formations

Réseau