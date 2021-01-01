Menu

Sovanney TAN

En résumé

Compétences :
•Webmarketing : UX Design, Stratégie de référencement SEO, Campagne Emailing, Veille, Google Analytics, Accessibilité web
•Gestion de projet web : SVN Subversion, Jira, Mantis
•Technologies web/mobiles: HTML5&CSS3 (Bootstrap), PHP, SQL (modèle relationnel), jquery, XML
•CMS-Framework : Wordpress, Joomla, Prestashop, Magento, CodeIgniter
•Graphisme : Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, Balsamic
•Autres : Modèle BPMN, Modélisation de données Merise (MCD)

Entreprises

  • RayProMailing - Webdesigner / Assistant Web Marketing

    2012 - 2013 Conception graphique, intégration HTML et routage des emailings pour le site e-commerce
    Réalisation visuels : landings pages, bannières web, animations
    Envoi de BAT, analyses statistiques des campagnes emailings (Sarbacane, ActiveTrail...)
    Optimisation du référencement SEO (backlinks, optimisation de pages du site, rédaction de contenus, annuaires)
    Gestion et animation sur les réseaux sociaux

