Stephan HELFER
Stephan HELFER
COURBEVOIE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Total
- Chargé de Mission à l'Etablissement
COURBEVOIE
2012 - maintenant
Aide à l'installation de nos nouvelles filiales dans le monde, coaching du personnel local.
Total
- Moyens Généraux
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2012
Aide à l'installation de notre filiale en Ouganda
Total E&P Nigeria
- Deputy General Manager General services
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2011
Total
- Methods Manager
COURBEVOIE
2007 - 2008
Total
- Chef de projet Informatique
COURBEVOIE
1998 - 1999
Formations
Collège Notre Dame D'Afrique (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1972 - 1980
Réseau
Alizée HELFER
Cécile BELHASSEN
Gerard MAUSSE
Isabelle SEJOURNE
Jean-Pierre JOUANNOT
Ludovic ETIENNE
Norbert YHUEL
