Stephan IZARD

Paris

En résumé

Bonjour,

Bienvenu sur mon profil.
Je suis à l'écoute d'opportunités professionnelles.

Caractéristiques : Ouvert d'esprit / Orienté résultats / Rigoureux / Orienté processus / Créatif

Expériences réussies en :
- Management
- Gestion Supply chain (Opérationnelle & Projet)
- Amélioration continue
- Gestion de projets techniques

Vous pouvez me contacter :
stephan.izard@gmail.com

Bi-national :

Mes compétences :
Project management
Change management
Kaizen
International
Lean Manufacturing
Automotive
China
Transportation
Supply Chain Management
Mechanics
VSM (flows mapping)

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Supply Chain Mngr. - DWC Activity

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • DSM - Logistic Manager

    2014 - 2016

  • Nestlé - Pilote de Flux

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2013 - 2014

  • Nestlé - Technical Graduate Program (3 years)

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2012 - 2014

  • Nestlé - Project manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2012 - 2013

  • In Vivo - VIE Vietnam : Ingénieur, Chef de Projet Industriel Jr

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • Valeo - Valeo Production System Engineer (VPS)

    Paris 2010 - 2010 www.valeo.com
    Valeo Friction Materials, site of Limoges (87).
    Leading global manufacturer of clutch fittings for automotive and industrial vehicles, site of 380 people.

    1) ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY ACQUIRED BUSINESS FLOWS FROM:

    * Objectives:
    . . . . Implementation of visual management,
    . . . . Prioritization of production,
    . . . . Inventory reduction,
    . . . . 0 Delivery Per Million,
    . . . . FIFO inventory management,

    * Achievements:
    - - - Value Stream Analysis (VSA / VSM).
    - - - Design & Organisation of stocks.
    - - - Just renewal of consumption (Kan Ban).
    - - - Organization of work & operators' work loads.
    - - - Project Coordination & Monitoring.
    - - - Training operators.
    - - - Continuous improvement.

    * Results:
    - - -> Visual management to prioritize production.
    - - -> 12% reduction of operators' work loads.
    - - -> 15% reduction inventory (working capital & expenses reduction).
    - - -> Improved ergonomics, hardness reduced by 50%.
    - - -> Best implications and involvement of the operators.

    => Validation ceremony VPS : June 2010, operational organization.


    2) ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT UNIT OF PRODUCTION IN JUST IN TIME:

    * Objectives:
    . . . . Implementation of visual management,
    . . . . Decreased Lead-Time
    . . . . Inventory reduction,
    . . . . 0 Delivery Per Million,
    . . . . Traceability

    * Achievements:
    - - - Value Stream Analysis (VSA / VSM).
    - - - Consolidated with reference ranges and flows common to differentiate production as late as possible.
    - - - Identification and selection of reference "High-runner whose client request corresponding to the stability criteria.
    - - - Change in SAP ranges, in collaboration with the Computer and industrialization.
    - - - Reorganization physical stock of UAP.
    - - - From a visual management tool to manage production.


    3) PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A TOOL TO MEASURE THE PERFORMANCE (DLI)

    Feasibility study and benchmark for reliability and simplify the capture and processing of information necessary for calculating the productivity indicator DLI (Direct Labor Indicator).


    4) PREPARATION OF INTERNAL AUDIT 5000 VALEO VPS (Best practices of production)

    * Achievements:
    - - - Auditing the initial situation.
    - - - Targeting priorities.
    - - - Realization of the task schedule.
    - - - Monitoring improvement projects and upgrading.

    * Results:
    - - -> Self-assessment and improvement plan.
    - - -> Tools for monitoring axes' improvement & V 5000 workshop supervision.
    - - -> Opening of V 5000 workshop.
    - - -> Closure of V 5000 workshop => Earnings of points.


    Duration: 1 year.

  • EIGSI - Mechanic analysis

    2009 - 2009

  • EADS Sogerma - Lean Manufacturing Project

    Colomiers 2009 - 2009

  • Sogerma - R&D project: smart sensor in a logistic chain

    Colomiers 2009 - 2009

  • Disneyland Paris - Industrial Engineer

    Chessy 2009 - 2009 Statistical studies & an Excel tool design to forecast Guest demand from input data.
    Shows and Attractions Capacity Study (Operational Hourly Ride per Cap).
    Guest attraction flow & resort queue: Time-Movement studies & optimization.

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Audit

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2009

  • Tianjin University - Mechanical Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Studies, conception, experimentation and manufacturing a piezoelectric sensor to measure oceanic turbulences, to set up on a profiler (underwater probe).

    http://www.tju.edu.cn/

  • Senoble - Industrial Engineer

    JOUY 2008 - 2008 Fitting new optical captors (cameras), signal processing and neuronal learning software, to automate and guarantee the quality of 2 production lines.

  • Viesly Industrie Textile - Industrial Engineer

    2007 - 2007 Adjustment, optimization of “Schlafhorst, Autocoro” spinning machines. Global maintenance.

  • SophieYachts - R&D Engineer

    2007 - 2007 Feasibility study to implement a Diesel-electric engine on a 63 feet yacht.

  • Établissements Groebli - Workman

    2006 - 2006 Welder, Fitter, Operator, Labourer.

  • Aquarium, Londres (UK) - Waiter

    2005 - 2005

Formations

  • EIGSI (Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Génie Des Systèmes Industriels)

    La Rochelle 2005 - 2010 Ingénieur Généraliste


    INDUSTRIAL & MECHANICAL ENGINEER. Option: Management & Industrial Systems Engineering (MISI).

    Web site : http://www.eigsi.fr

  • Lycée Raspail (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 PTSI

  • Lycée Voltaire

    Paris 2001 - 2004 S SVT

  • Collège André Dunoyer De Segonzac (Boussy Saint Antoine)

    Boussy Saint Antoine 1996 - 2001
