Stephan IZARD

-
Valeo
- Supply Chain Mngr. - DWC Activity
Paris
2016 - maintenant
-
DSM
- Logistic Manager
2014 - 2016
-
Nestlé
- Pilote de Flux
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2013 - 2014
-
Nestlé
- Technical Graduate Program (3 years)
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - 2014
-
Nestlé
- Project manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - 2013
-
In Vivo
- VIE Vietnam : Ingénieur, Chef de Projet Industriel Jr
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
Valeo
- Valeo Production System Engineer (VPS)
Paris
2010 - 2010
www.valeo.com
Valeo Friction Materials, site of Limoges (87).
Leading global manufacturer of clutch fittings for automotive and industrial vehicles, site of 380 people.
1) ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY ACQUIRED BUSINESS FLOWS FROM:
* Objectives:
. . . . Implementation of visual management,
. . . . Prioritization of production,
. . . . Inventory reduction,
. . . . 0 Delivery Per Million,
. . . . FIFO inventory management,
* Achievements:
- - - Value Stream Analysis (VSA / VSM).
- - - Design & Organisation of stocks.
- - - Just renewal of consumption (Kan Ban).
- - - Organization of work & operators' work loads.
- - - Project Coordination & Monitoring.
- - - Training operators.
- - - Continuous improvement.
* Results:
- - -> Visual management to prioritize production.
- - -> 12% reduction of operators' work loads.
- - -> 15% reduction inventory (working capital & expenses reduction).
- - -> Improved ergonomics, hardness reduced by 50%.
- - -> Best implications and involvement of the operators.
=> Validation ceremony VPS : June 2010, operational organization.
2) ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT UNIT OF PRODUCTION IN JUST IN TIME:
* Objectives:
. . . . Implementation of visual management,
. . . . Decreased Lead-Time
. . . . Inventory reduction,
. . . . 0 Delivery Per Million,
. . . . Traceability
* Achievements:
- - - Value Stream Analysis (VSA / VSM).
- - - Consolidated with reference ranges and flows common to differentiate production as late as possible.
- - - Identification and selection of reference "High-runner whose client request corresponding to the stability criteria.
- - - Change in SAP ranges, in collaboration with the Computer and industrialization.
- - - Reorganization physical stock of UAP.
- - - From a visual management tool to manage production.
3) PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A TOOL TO MEASURE THE PERFORMANCE (DLI)
Feasibility study and benchmark for reliability and simplify the capture and processing of information necessary for calculating the productivity indicator DLI (Direct Labor Indicator).
4) PREPARATION OF INTERNAL AUDIT 5000 VALEO VPS (Best practices of production)
* Achievements:
- - - Auditing the initial situation.
- - - Targeting priorities.
- - - Realization of the task schedule.
- - - Monitoring improvement projects and upgrading.
* Results:
- - -> Self-assessment and improvement plan.
- - -> Tools for monitoring axes' improvement & V 5000 workshop supervision.
- - -> Opening of V 5000 workshop.
- - -> Closure of V 5000 workshop => Earnings of points.
Duration: 1 year.
-
EIGSI
- Mechanic analysis
2009 - 2009
-
EADS Sogerma
- Lean Manufacturing Project
Colomiers
2009 - 2009
-
Sogerma
- R&D project: smart sensor in a logistic chain
Colomiers
2009 - 2009
-
Disneyland Paris
- Industrial Engineer
Chessy
2009 - 2009
Statistical studies & an Excel tool design to forecast Guest demand from input data.
Shows and Attractions Capacity Study (Operational Hourly Ride per Cap).
Guest attraction flow & resort queue: Time-Movement studies & optimization.
-
ALSTOM GROUP
- Audit
Saint Ouen
2009 - 2009
-
Tianjin University
- Mechanical Engineer
2008 - 2009
Studies, conception, experimentation and manufacturing a piezoelectric sensor to measure oceanic turbulences, to set up on a profiler (underwater probe).
http://www.tju.edu.cn/
-
Senoble
- Industrial Engineer
JOUY
2008 - 2008
Fitting new optical captors (cameras), signal processing and neuronal learning software, to automate and guarantee the quality of 2 production lines.
-
Viesly Industrie Textile
- Industrial Engineer
2007 - 2007
Adjustment, optimization of “Schlafhorst, Autocoro” spinning machines. Global maintenance.
-
SophieYachts
- R&D Engineer
2007 - 2007
Feasibility study to implement a Diesel-electric engine on a 63 feet yacht.
-
Établissements Groebli
- Workman
2006 - 2006
Welder, Fitter, Operator, Labourer.
-
Aquarium, Londres (UK)
- Waiter
2005 - 2005