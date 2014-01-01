Menu

Stéphane AVRIL

London

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Talent Management

Entreprises

  • Alexander Mann Solutions

    London maintenant

  • Alexander Mann Solutions - Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist on behalf of GE

    London 2011 - maintenant From 01/2014: Recruitment Manager - GE Capital & GE Transportation
    - In charge of recruitment management for all businesses: GE Capital France (corporate financial services), GE Money Bank (personal financing), GE Real Estate (real estate financing solutions) and GE Corporate Finance Bank (LBO financing for private equity funds) & GE Transportation ;
    - Internal Mobility Management: member of the the GE Talent Sharing sessions to promote top GE employees & external applicants, interview of internal candidates, assessment of their potential, recommendations of job evolution;
    - People Management: in charge of a team of 2 Recruiters


    From 05/2013 to 12/2013: Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist - GE Energy Management
    - In charge of end-to-end recruitment management for all businesses: GE Power Conversion, GE Industrial Solutions and GE Digital Energy;
    - Internal mobility management;
    - Key point of contact between GE stakeholders and Alexander Mann Solutions;


    From 03/2011 to 05/2013: Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist - GE Capital
    - Management of external recruitments for all French entities ;
    - From 01/2012 to 04/2013, acting as Recruitment Manager for GE Money Bank ;
    - Management of the internal applications & recommendations of job evolution;
    - In charge of specific hiring projects : reengineering of the Operations department at GE Real Estate, creating from scratch a new Risk department for GE Money Bank in Nantes etc. ;
    - Management of senior / executive positions : Audit / Compliance (Internal Audit Director, AML Leader), Finance (Tax Director Western Europe, FP&A Manager, USGAAP Technical Controller), Risk (Underwriting Manager), IT (Chief Technology Leader, AS 400 / Microsoft Systems Engineer, Business analyst) etc.

  • Fed Finance - Consultant Senior

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Cabinet de recrutement, pôle Banque / Finance / Assurances. CDI/CDD/Intérim. Prise en charge de l'ensemble du processus de recrutement:

    - Développement / prospection commerciale.
    - Définition du besoin avec les RH / opérationnels.
    - Mise en place de la méthodologie de recherche: annonces, approche directe, etc.
    - Entretiens candidats.
    - Aide à la négociation salariale
    - Suivi de l'intégration des profils recrutés.

    Secteurs d'activité: Asset Management, Banque Privée, Private Equity, Brokerage.

  • François Sanchez Consultants - Chargé de recherche

    2007 - 2008 Cabinet de chasse de tête spécialisé dans les métiers de l'industrie et des services. 60 personnes, 8 millions d'euros de CA.

Formations

Réseau

