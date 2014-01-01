Stéphane AVRIL

Alexander Mann Solutions
- Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist on behalf of GE
London2011 - maintenantFrom 01/2014: Recruitment Manager - GE Capital & GE Transportation
- In charge of recruitment management for all businesses: GE Capital France (corporate financial services), GE Money Bank (personal financing), GE Real Estate (real estate financing solutions) and GE Corporate Finance Bank (LBO financing for private equity funds) & GE Transportation ;
- Internal Mobility Management: member of the the GE Talent Sharing sessions to promote top GE employees & external applicants, interview of internal candidates, assessment of their potential, recommendations of job evolution;
- People Management: in charge of a team of 2 Recruiters
From 05/2013 to 12/2013: Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist - GE Energy Management
- In charge of end-to-end recruitment management for all businesses: GE Power Conversion, GE Industrial Solutions and GE Digital Energy;
- Internal mobility management;
- Key point of contact between GE stakeholders and Alexander Mann Solutions;
From 03/2011 to 05/2013: Senior Talent Recruitment Specialist - GE Capital
- Management of external recruitments for all French entities ;
- From 01/2012 to 04/2013, acting as Recruitment Manager for GE Money Bank ;
- Management of the internal applications & recommendations of job evolution;
- In charge of specific hiring projects : reengineering of the Operations department at GE Real Estate, creating from scratch a new Risk department for GE Money Bank in Nantes etc. ;
- Management of senior / executive positions : Audit / Compliance (Internal Audit Director, AML Leader), Finance (Tax Director Western Europe, FP&A Manager, USGAAP Technical Controller), Risk (Underwriting Manager), IT (Chief Technology Leader, AS 400 / Microsoft Systems Engineer, Business analyst) etc.
Fed Finance
- Consultant Senior
Paris2008 - 2011Cabinet de recrutement, pôle Banque / Finance / Assurances. CDI/CDD/Intérim. Prise en charge de l'ensemble du processus de recrutement:
- Développement / prospection commerciale.
- Définition du besoin avec les RH / opérationnels.
- Mise en place de la méthodologie de recherche: annonces, approche directe, etc.
- Entretiens candidats.
- Aide à la négociation salariale
- Suivi de l'intégration des profils recrutés.