Stéphane NOURY
Stéphane NOURY
Villeurbanne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BOCCARD
- Chef de project automatisme et electricité (expatrié aux USA)
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2013
BOCCARD
- Chef de projet automatisme et electricité
Villeurbanne
2007 - maintenant
BOCCARD
- Automaticien
Villeurbanne
2003 - 2007
BOCCARD
- Contract de qualification
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2003
Formations
AFPI Bretagne
Bruz
2001 - 2003
Contract de qualification (Automatisme)
Université Rennes 1 IUT GEII
Rennes
1999 - 2001
Automatisme
Lycée Marcel Callo
Redon
1997 - 1999
BAC STI Electrotechnique
Lycée Marcel Callo
Redon
1995 - 1997
BEP CAP Electrotechnique
Réseau
Acier LOMBARD-MOUGENOT
Grégory DESCAMPS
Jean-Marc PREHU
Jun XU
Nasro SELLAMI
Nicolas ROCABOY
Richard CADORET
Stéphane BESCHER
Stéphane COLOMBO
Yannick PELLER1
