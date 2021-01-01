Stephane SPENNEL

-
DS Smith Packaging
- Plant Manager / Directeur d'Usine
CHATEAUBERNARD
2016 - maintenant
-
Amcor
- Plant General Manager / Directeur Général Usine
Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
2014 - 2016
• Full P&L responsability of the plant (20mio € TO, 90 employees)
• Participate to design and execution of the Plant Business plan
• Responsible for the implementation of all environmental, health, and safety measures in the plant, as well as Continuous Improvement projects
• Ensure compliance with internal and external regulations and the control of risks, as well as full leverage and use of Amcor Integrated management System.
• Ownership of all Plant’s Perfomance & KPIs (Financial resuts& profit management, OHSE performance, cost control, quality and service to customers, social environment)
• Work closely with Cluster team and Functional leaders to support growth
-
Amcor
- Operations Manager
Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
2013 - 2013
• Member of the Site Management Team, manage Production, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement areas: 6 direct reports, team of ca. 60 co-workers
• Implement and support Zero Accident culture. Engage and deliver on Safety actions and results.
• Deliver financial as well as operational KPIs (e.g efficiency, waste,…)
• Manage all day to day activities, ensure an effective daily coordinated management of production.
• Continue, strengthen and further develop initiated Lean activities
-
Amcor
- Corporate continuous Improvement Manager
Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
2010 - 2013
• In a BU of 9 plants and reporting to the Opex Director, drive all facets of CI. Manage and coach SMT and specific CI resource to deliver improvements in Cost, Quality, Safety and OTIF.
• Identify key business issues and priorities of the BU whilst ensuring the plants are aligned. Challenge business to identify new opportunities, support and lead manufacturing strategy and procurement projects.
• Accountable for delivery of CI targets. Drive identification and progress of improvement activities. Ensure that CI resources are available and capable. Responsible for mentoring 10 full-time OpEx resources.
• Identify BP opportunities. Enable rapid implementation.
• Drive CI culture within the BU. Support training activities, identify BU training requirements, teach and mentor CI events, kaizen, workshops.
• Improve opex through Manufacturing Excellence programme. Educate plant Mgt teams, coach and support development of improvement plans, lead and support plant Excellence audits.
-
ALCAN PACKAGING FOOD EUROPE
- Business Improvement Manager (Lean Six Sigma Black Belt)
2008 - 2010
• Member of the Site Management Team and working closely with the Plant GM, responsible for delivering strategic projects for the plant with sustainable benefits on the P&L bottom line. Objectives are to drive productivity, quality and delivery time to satisfy external and internal customers.
• Certified Black Belt (Alcan–George Group curriculum), using DMAIC methodology and Lean Six Sigma toolbox (Kaizen, 5S, DOE,…), provide the leadership to engage teams, to deliver and to execute projects.
• In charge of improving all internal business processes, both operational and transactional flows, in Production, Supply Chain, Procurement, Finance, HR, R&D and Quality.
• Deploying and coordinating Continuous Improvement process on site through White Belt trainings, statistical consultation,…
• Responsible for mentoring, coaching 9 Greenbelts. Facilitate project selection for Management Team.
-
MASTERFOODS - MARS PETCARE
- European Packaging Development Manager
2001 - 2008
Sur un segment Produit du groupe Mars représentant plus de 200 000 tonnes de volume et 500 M€ de CA
Au sein de département Achats, en coordination constante avec l'acheteur Emballages du segment:
* Responsable européen du développement des emballages à haute performance (sachets fraîcheurs, saucisses) pour les marques WHISKAS, SHEBA, PEDIGREE, CESAR… Développement de nouveaux emballages, optimisation des solutions existantes, projets de réduction des coûts, sécurisation des approvisionnements, nouveaux produits, nouvelles technologies et industrialisation.
* Coordinateur européen du programme d’Assurance Qualité des fournisseurs d’emballage souple : audits des fournisseurs et évaluation périodique, gestion de la qualité, programme d’amélioration continue. En charge du reporting mondial. Formation à l’HACCP.
* Support & assistance technique des usines pour l'Europe (UK, France*2, Allemagne, Espagne, Autriche, Lituanie, Pologne), Russie, Thaïlande.
* Missions de support au developpement de nouveaux emballages de petfood, d’alimentation humaine et confiserie pour les unites aux USA, Thailande, Chine, Autralie, Nouvelle-Zélande.
-
FORBO SWIFT
- Ingénieur R&D
1997 - 2001
* Responsable européen du développement (définition du cahier des charges, mise au point, industrialisation) des nouveaux produits pour les applications flexible packaging, textile, éponge, filtres, product assembly,...
* Responsable du support & assistance technique (force de ventes et clients) pour l'Europe, Scandinavie, Maghreb et Asie (HKG et Taiwan) : formation, détermination des besoins des clients, présentations marketing et techniques, traitement des litiges et réclamations.
* Membre du C.H.S.C.T, responsable de la gestion des FDS.
* Coordinateur Qualité.