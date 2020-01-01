Stephane STEPHANE ORSSAUD (ORSSAUD)

-
Ipsen
- Biometry Innovation Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2018 - maintenant
Developpement des partenariats avec des Hopitaux / Chercheurs / Université / Startup dans le cadre de la Biometrie R&D - Coordination de la GDPR
Ipsen
- Director R&D Digital Biometry
Boulogne-Billancourt
2018 - 2018
Transition manager as the Digital Biometry Director to deliver a virtual Clinical Trial initiative and manage a team of 10 bioinformaticiens / biostatisticians / statisticians...
Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Engagement Manager
Paris
2016 - 2017
Engagement Manager for the second biggest client of Cognizant LS France (bioMerieux).
Client partner lead, and Coordination of multiple major projects (SAP, CRM, LIMS, Digital, Manufacturing, HR and R&D...).
MSD France
- Program Manager - Global CRM Deployment
Courbevoie
2015 - 2016
West Point PA USA / Courbevoie France
Expatriated Program manager / consultant for MERCK US in the development and deployment of a global CRM solution, using France as the initial market to build the rest of Europe model.
Side projects included Change Management, BI definition, Training setup...
Biogen Idec
- AD Global Commercial Services
Nanterre Cedex
2014 - 2015
Cambridge USA
Role de BIM (Business Information Manager) pour le département IT. Etablissement d'une stratégie digitale pour le département Global Commercial Services en regroupant les initiatives individuelles et développant, en collaboration avec IT, une roadmap de mise en place des architectures permettant de supporter le développement rapide de l'entreprise à l'international.
Mise en place de solutions de Document / Knowledge management, collaboration (sharepoint), CRM/CLM/BI, développement du Digital (media sociaux, cartographie internet) etc...
Sanofi
- AD Marketing Digital
Paris
2011 - 2014
Cambridge USA
Manage the local activities of Corporate Speciality Care Division to support Global Biosurgery and Renal teams in their Multi-channel marketing strategy. Long term digital strategy involving Digital communication supporting the five brands of BioSurgery and two brands of Renal, and progressive integration of the Genzyme team into the Sanofi Corporate structure. Deployment of initiatives such as serious games, Ipad apps, websites, social media and blogs, training for physicians, patients and reps (E-Learning), and leadership in the Corporate Media Library initiative, with an objective to reduce marketing agency costs by up to 15%. Global KOL CRM solution deployment.
Implications in SFE and other sales forces initiatives to integrate BioSurgery in the CEGEDIM DENDRITE solution, for both CRM and E-Detailing.
COSMESOAP
- Director Business Dev.
2008 - 2011
Moorestown, NJ
Independent development on the US and global market of a line of organic bath products from a small manufacturing company in France. Creation of channels through Wholefood Markets and other major retailers. Events booths. The brand was very well received and the company eventually bought over by a major pharmaceutical group.
Galderma
- E-technology manager / CRM lead
Courbevoie
2000 - 2008
La Defense, France
Right hand to the CIO in staffing / implementing a full IT department to support the rapid development of this NESTLE / L'OREAL join venture. Regional IT manager for Asia and LACAR. Lead in worldwide CRM strategy and global sales forces effectiveness initiative - implementation of global intranet solution (sharepoint portal) and web 2.0
Team of 3 project managers / 3 developpers / 14 local IT managers
Bristol Myers squibb
- Associate director IM Europe
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
1995 - 2000
La Defense, France
Right hand to the European VP IT in the management of European markets, and the deployment of a full CRM strategy for the region.
ESSEC Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso)
- Marketing / IT Teacher
1989 - 1990
Marketing and IT Teacher to 3rd years students
IT support technician to local Embassies and Organizations