Stéphane VARY

Paris

En résumé

- My experience :
I have 22 years’ extensive experience in Sales and Business Development in the Automotive Industry.

- My added value :
My ability to negotiate allowed me to meet customer expectations in the frame of the company interest. My significant international background in global account management, my ability to animate a functional team and my high-level communication skills contributed to achieve my mission in performance driving, sales strategy building to be implemented, sustainable growth and profitability increase. I also developed technical skills for promoting technical and economic competitive advantage of products and innovations against competitors.

- My specialities :
- > sales management
- > business development
- > negotiation
- > international approach
- > multi-cultural mindset
- > functional team management
- > innovation, technical background.

- My professional project :
After 15 years in commodities business, I’m looking now for a new challenge in Sales & Business Development as Global Customer Manager/Director either in the automotive market or in the related market to the automotive but I can also bring my skills on to in other industrial activity such as cosmetics or pharmaceutical.



Email : stephane.vary@free.fr

Mobile : +33 6 10 93 57 11

Mes compétences :
Stratégie commerciale
Gestion de projet
Travail d'équipe
Amélioration continue

  • Valeo - Global Key Account Manager Renault-Nissan

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems
    In charge of worldwide business with RNPO for Comfort Connected Car (Electronic Access & Connectivity / Telematics / In Car Communication)
    Based in Créteil, France
    Key objectives : develop activity with Alliance Renault-Nissan in line with Product Group strategy.

  • U-shin - Global Key Account Manager Renault Nissan

    2012 - 2015 U-Shin Access Mechanism, former PG within Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems sold to U-Shin on May 2013, in charge of worldwide business from European production sites with RNPO for Access Mechanisms (Latches, ESCL), sales 85M€
    - maintain Market Shares in Europe and increase Market Shares abroad (Romania, India, Russia, Brazil, Korea)
    - grow business and win several key businesses

  • Valeo - Senior Key Account Manager Renault Nissan

    Paris 2007 - 2012 in charge of worldwide business with RNPO for Access Mechanisms (Lockset, ESCL) & Interior Electronics (RKE, PEPS, BDU, USM), sales 60 M€
    - successfully made turnaround in businesses by attributing significant strategic Key businesses for the activity (Romania, India, Russia, Brazil, Korea)

  • Valeo - Key Account Manager PSA

    Paris 2002 - 2007 in charge of 2 product lines (Locksets, Access Systems), sales 55 M€
    - successfully made turnaround in businesses by attributing significant strategic Key businesses for the activity (B0 RKE Receiver/Immobilizer Antenna ECU, B9 Lockset, RKE China, A5x Lockset)
    - set up commercial management with Iran partner under license

  • Visteon - OEM Sales Engineer for French Customers

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 1999 - 2002 in charge of Interior Electronics (information and Communications Systems)
    - multi-cultural environment
    - wide interior electronic and innovative scope (cockpit module/Door module approach).

  • Alpine Electronics France - OEM Sales Engineer for French Customers

    Roissy cdg cedex 1995 - 1999 in charge of Car Audio products for Renault account (Headunit, Changer, telematic and navigation systems, parts and accessories)
    - multi-cultural environment
    - high added value project management.

