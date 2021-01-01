Stéphane VARY

- My experience :

I have 22 years’ extensive experience in Sales and Business Development in the Automotive Industry.



- My added value :

My ability to negotiate allowed me to meet customer expectations in the frame of the company interest. My significant international background in global account management, my ability to animate a functional team and my high-level communication skills contributed to achieve my mission in performance driving, sales strategy building to be implemented, sustainable growth and profitability increase. I also developed technical skills for promoting technical and economic competitive advantage of products and innovations against competitors.



- My specialities :

- > sales management

- > business development

- > negotiation

- > international approach

- > multi-cultural mindset

- > functional team management

- > innovation, technical background.



- My professional project :

After 15 years in commodities business, I’m looking now for a new challenge in Sales & Business Development as Global Customer Manager/Director either in the automotive market or in the related market to the automotive but I can also bring my skills on to in other industrial activity such as cosmetics or pharmaceutical.







Email : stephane.vary@free.fr



Mobile : +33 6 10 93 57 11



Mes compétences :

Stratégie commerciale

Gestion de projet

Travail d'équipe

Amélioration continue