Menu

Stéphane ZAHARIA

Montesson

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Cergy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Ingénieur Projet

    Montesson 2015 - maintenant

  • Altran - Ingénieur d'Etude et Développement Logiciel

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2015

  • Assystem - Ingénieur d'Etude et Développement Logiciel

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2013

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :