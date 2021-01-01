Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane ZAHARIA
Ajouter
Stéphane ZAHARIA
Montesson
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Cergy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VINCI ENERGIES
- Ingénieur Projet
Montesson
2015 - maintenant
Altran
- Ingénieur d'Etude et Développement Logiciel
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2013 - 2015
Assystem
- Ingénieur d'Etude et Développement Logiciel
Courbevoie
2008 - 2013
Formations
ESGI
Paris
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Ali ALAHYANE
Axelle CAPDET
Bruno RICARD
Florent MAIRESSE
Guillaume BODIN
Kamalathasan VISWANATHAN
Matthieu DURIEUX
Michael PALLY
Vincent LEMOINE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z