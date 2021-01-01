Menu

Stephane ZYMEK

Nottingham

En résumé

Actuellement responsable du service informatique de la filiale française d'un groupe Anglais spécialisé dans le domaine du jouet .

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft Office
Active Directory
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Management
Microsoft Windows
UNIX
Oracle
Microsoft SharePoint
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Sage Accounting Software
SQL
Reporting Services
Redbox
ORACLE version 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Linux
DEC Alpha Hardware
CRM Maximizer

Entreprises

  • GAMES WORKSHOP - Responsable Informatique

    Nottingham 2000 - 2013 GAMES WORKSHOP (Aix en Provence) Groupe Anglais (figurines)
    * Gestion de projets : Analyse des besoins, rédaction des spécifications
    fonctionnelles, planification, organisation et participation aux tests,
    formations des utilisateurs.
    EX : Mise en place de l'ERP Sage Ligne500 et de l'ERP Torex pour les
    40 boutiques.
    * Management d'une équipe de techniciens.
    * Gestion du budget informatique. ;
    * Coordination avec le siège Anglais pour la mise en place des stratégies du groupe.
    EX : migration d'exchange vers Google Mail
    * Membre de groupes internationaux pour l'évolution des systèmes d'informations
    et des besoins des filiales.
    * Bonnes connaissances des outils techniques du groupe : Sharepoint, SQL server, Windows Server, Exchange, Redbox, VOIP, CRM Maximizer, Sage, Google. ;
    * Maîtrise des coûts : Elaboration d'une stratégie de baisse des coûts annuels sur la téléphonie fixe, mobile et internet.
    Ex : Baisse de 10% par an depuis 6 ans sur la téléphonie. Réduction de 35000 EUR en 2013 sur l'infrastructure réseau du siège.

  • Chr Hansen - Technicien informatique

    Saint-Germain-Lès-Arpajon 1997 - 2000 Gestion du support technique et Administration du réseau.
    - Responsable des développements autour des bases de données du groupe.
    (Unix, Oracle)
    - Formations des utilisateurs aux applications du groupe.

  • Groupe Monceau - Analyste Programmeur

    1990 - 1997 - Etude et création d’applications spécifiques à l’ensemble des agences
    du groupe.
    - Déplacement dans les mutuelles décentralisées pour l’installation des
    logiciels développés.

Formations

  • Learning Tree

    Paris 1999 - 2000 LEARNING TREE (Clichy) Administration d' Oracle version 7

