Stéphanie AKRICHE
Stéphanie AKRICHE
Rueil-Malmaison
Entreprises
Unilever
- Assistante Chef de produit
Rueil-Malmaison
maintenant
Armatis
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
maintenant
LVMH, Parfums Givenchy
- Assistante chef de produit maquillage collections
maintenant
Armatis
- Responsable Marketing
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2011 - maintenant
Armatis
- Responsable de marché
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2009 - 2010
Veolia Israel
- Communication
2009 - 2009
Formations
ESSEC Formation Continue (6 semaines)
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2008
Marketing
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2004 - 2006
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
2002 - 2004
Deug Economie et Gestion
Lycée Ecole Active Bilingue J Manuel (Paris)
Paris
1996 - 2002
Réseau
Anahi LAFON
Armand Didier YOMBO
François-Xavier LANGLAIS
Guillaume HERBERT
Laurence LELOUVIER
Laurent BENAIS
Lucile DE NANTEUIL
Marine AUTRUSSON-CHARRÉRAU
Sarah Léa CHICHEPORTICHE
