Stéphanie AMIOT

Cholet

Entreprises

  • Dorel Juvenile - Responsable commerciale MDD

    Cholet 2008 - maintenant

  • LOEUL ET PIRIOT - Compte clé GMS traiteur

    THOUARS 2008 - 2005

  • LOEUL ET PIRIOT - Chef de produits GMS traiteur / produits carnés

    THOUARS 2001 - 2005

  • Carrefour - Chef de rayon traiteur coupe

    Massy 2000 - 2001

  • Promodes - Chef de produits junior nouveaux concepts produits frais

    1998 - 2000

