Menu

Stéphanie AUFFRAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Victor Hugo - Assistante commerciale

    2009 - maintenant

  • MMA - Collaboratrice d'agence

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 2007 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :