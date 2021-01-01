Retail
Stéphanie AUFRAY
Stéphanie AUFRAY
REIMS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GENIUS Ingénieire
- Chargée d'affaires - Pilote de chantier
2014 - maintenant
ALUBAT - AB vérandas
- Conductrice de travaux
2007 - 2014
Marigny Tubes - Vérandas 4 Sainsons
- Technicienne Bureau d'étude
2003 - 2007
Formations
IUT Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
2002 - 2003
IUT Reims
Reims
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Axemploi CONSEIL EN RECRUTEMENT
Céline DE PROFT
Didier ZUREK
Lucie SIDERI
Romain RITTLING
