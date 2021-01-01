Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie AVARE
Ajouter
Stéphanie AVARE
FLOIRAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Floirac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Collège du Grand Parc, Bordeaux
- Professeur de français langue de scolarisation
2012 - maintenant
Le mot à la bouche
- Coordinatrice pédagogique, formatrice d'espagnol et de français langue étrangère
LYON
2007 - maintenant
Cours Galien
- Professeur d'espagnol
LYON
2007 - 2008
Collège expérimental Clisthène
- Professeur d'espagnol
2002 - 2006
Alliance française
- Professeur de français langue étrangère
Paris
2001 - 2001
Formations
Université Michel De Montaigne Bordeaux 3
Pessac
2010 - maintenant
Master 2 recherche
Cinéma latino-américain
Université Nancy 2 MIAGE
Nancy
1999 - 2000
Maîtrise de Français Langue Etrangère
Français Langues Etrangères
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail
Toulouse
1997 - 2008
Licence
Réseau
Clarisse MARATCHIA
Elif PORTALES
Jennifer IRIBARNE
Lionel AVARE
Rebecca SCHURTZ
Sarah MONTERO
Sargos EMMANUEL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z