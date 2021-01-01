Menu

Stéphanie AVARE

FLOIRAC

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Collège du Grand Parc, Bordeaux - Professeur de français langue de scolarisation

    2012 - maintenant

  • Le mot à la bouche - Coordinatrice pédagogique, formatrice d'espagnol et de français langue étrangère

    LYON 2007 - maintenant

  • Cours Galien - Professeur d'espagnol

    LYON 2007 - 2008

  • Collège expérimental Clisthène - Professeur d'espagnol

    2002 - 2006

  • Alliance française - Professeur de français langue étrangère

    Paris 2001 - 2001

