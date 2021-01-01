Retail
Stephanie BARBARAT
Ajouter
Stephanie BARBARAT
AUXERRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chs auxerre
- Cadre de sante
2013 - maintenant
Chs auxerre
- Infirmière DE
2000 - 2013
Formations
IFCS Sainte Anne (Paris)
Paris
2012 - 2013
DE
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
2012 - 2013
Master 1 sciences de l education
Ifsi D'Auxerre
Auxerre
1995 - 1999
De
Réseau
Juliette CLAVER
