Stéphanie BARONCHELLI
Stéphanie BARONCHELLI
NANTES
Entreprises
Gulf Stream editeur
- Directrice marketing et communication
2014 - maintenant
Système U Ouest
- Chargée de projet
VENDARGUES
2012 - 2013
Développement d'outils d'analyse pour les études de marché réseau
Nature et aliments
- Assistante marketing
2004 - 2014
Formations
IEMN IAE Nantes
Nantes
2012 - 2013
Master 2
Marketing, études et prospective
Réseau
Alain - Christian BARRE
Alexandre DELASALLE
Antoine RODAT
Clémence LAUR
Julie VIGNEAU
Laetitia HOCHET
Lucie MARTINS
Noémie ARNOUX
Sybile CHAPRON
Sylvain BÔNE
