Stéphanie BERNARD
Stéphanie BERNARD
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EOS Credirec
- Responsable Service Moyens Généraux
Paris
2005 - maintenant
CREDIREC
- Assistante de Direction
1999 - 2005
ARGOAT LE HIR - GROUPE FLEURY MICHON
- Assistante de Direction
1997 - 1999
Formations
Lycée La Mennais St Armel
Ploermel
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Christine PERTUISOT
Erwan SAUVETRE
Gwenaelle MEIGNEN
Isabelle LADMIRAULT
Kristell CARGOUET
Matthieu ARAGOU
Nicolas VANCA
Paul-Albert HARANG
Philippe SAUVETRE
Thierry LEMPORTE
