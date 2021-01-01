Stephanie BERTAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER
MAKE-UP, SKIN CARE & BEAUTY ACCESSORIES
8 YEARS INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE
3 years in Belgium & Sweden
Fluent in English & good working knowledge in Spanish
Great understanding of international markets specificities
EXPERTISE IN DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONAL MARKETING - LUXURY & MASS-MARKET
3 years experience at ORIFLAME
4 years experience within World leading subcontractors
COLOUR, FORMULA, ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, FRAGRANCE & PACK DEVELOPMENT:
Face, Eyes, Lips, Nails, Body
Aerosol, Swirl technologies
Bio & Natural
Trendy one shot collections
PROSPECTIVE PROFILE & PASSIONATE TRENDS HUNTER:
Permanent Cosmetic market screening
Other industries watch (Fashion, Art, Decoration, Food, Raw materials)
New application gestures & finishes research
Development of sensorial & hybrid textures
Mes compétences :
Bio
Chef de produit
Consumer goods
Cosmetics
Cosmétique
Cosmétiques
Développement durable
Fashion
Grande Consommation
Luxe
Luxury
Luxury Goods
Manager
Marketing
Mode
Textile
Vente
Vente directe