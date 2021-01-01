Menu

Stephanie BERTAND

Paris

SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER
MAKE-UP, SKIN CARE & BEAUTY ACCESSORIES

8 YEARS INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE
3 years in Belgium & Sweden
Fluent in English & good working knowledge in Spanish
Great understanding of international markets specificities

EXPERTISE IN DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONAL MARKETING - LUXURY & MASS-MARKET
3 years experience at ORIFLAME
4 years experience within World leading subcontractors

COLOUR, FORMULA, ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, FRAGRANCE & PACK DEVELOPMENT:
Face, Eyes, Lips, Nails, Body
Aerosol, Swirl technologies
Bio & Natural
Trendy one shot collections

PROSPECTIVE PROFILE & PASSIONATE TRENDS HUNTER:
Permanent Cosmetic market screening
Other industries watch (Fashion, Art, Decoration, Food, Raw materials)
New application gestures & finishes research
Development of sensorial & hybrid textures

Entreprises

  • Coty - SENIOR INNOVATION MANAGER - LANCASTER & PHILOSOPHY

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Coty - SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER MAKE-UP - ASTOR

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • FAREVACOLOR - Chef de Produits Maquillage, Soin & Innovation

    2011 - 2014

  • FIABILA SA France - Sous-traitant Vernis à Ongles - Chef de Produit

    2010 - 2011

  • ORIFLAME Natural Swedish Cosmetics - Belgique puis Suède - Junior Brand Manager - Maquillage - Marques Oriflame Beauty & Giordani Gold

    2007 - 2010

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Paris - Assistante Chef de Produit Marketing Opérationnel Marché des Jeunes

    PARIS 2006 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion Groupe PGSM

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Marketing & Publicité

  • GROUPE PGSM (Paris)

    Paris 2002 - 2007 Marketing

    ESG Master spécialisation Marketing et Publicité (Bac +5)

    Ecole Supérieure de Gestion et Commerce International - ESGCI
    Prépa intégrée (Bac+2)

