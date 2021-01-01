Menu

Stéphanie BOISSONNET

Amsterdam

En résumé

- Cross marketing channel knowledge combining search engine advertising, social media management, lead generation, affiliation, emailing ...
- International experience by working in the Netherlands in international companies together with up to 25 different nationalities.
- Strong organisational and communication skills by managing multiple projects simultaneously in collaboration with different functions and departments.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
social media management
management accounts
manage the marketing
database management
communication skills
Training skills
SQL
Python Programming
Product planning of the marketing mix and the offe
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
International experience
HTML

Entreprises

  • TravelBird - Marketing Project Manager

    Amsterdam 2015 - 2016 - Roll-out of global marketing projects to 17 countries
    - Improvement of marketing internal tooling in collaboration with Tech team (internal affiliate system, customisable feed system, …)
    - Realisation of trainings and onboarding sessions for marketers
    - Support marketers to go through with their projects and ideas

  • TravelBird - Search Engine Marketing Specialist

    Amsterdam 2014 - 2014 - Management and optimization of Adwords campaigns
    - Setting up of Adwords Global Project

  • TravelBird - Online Marketing Specialist Belgium

    Amsterdam 2013 - 2014 - Community manager
    - Management of Adwords account
    - Creation and improvement of daily newsletters
    - Lead Generation
    - Affiliation

  • Booking.com - Customer Service executive

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Handling requests and complaints by phone and email
    - Answering leads and questions of actual and potential customers
    - Communicating with partners and customers from different nationalities and backgrounds
    - Assistance to the Best Price Guarantee team

  • IBM - Workforce and Field enablement specialist

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2012 - Internal communication (realization of newsletters, edition, publication...)
    - Field enablement (organization of education sessions, realisation of tutorials...)
    - Event management
    - Business analytics (study of trends in the intranet)

  • Domaine de Vénus - Stagiaire marketing et communication

    2009 - 2009

  • Granjard - Stagiaire dans le service commercial

    Panissières 2008 - 2008 prospection, envoie de catalogues ou de produits, mise à jour du fichier client, actions sur le terrain avec les clients, ...

  • Douglas - Stagiaire étrangère

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • IDRAC

    Lyon maintenant

  • HES Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 2009 - 2010

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2007 - 2011 Master 1

    Master in European Marketing and Management .
    Specialty in International Relations

  • Lycée Du Forez

    Feurs 2005 - 2007 Scientifique spécialité SVT
