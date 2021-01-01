Retail
Stéphanie BOUCHET
Stéphanie BOUCHET
Villeurbanne Cedex
Entreprises
Insa Lyon
- Référente technique SIRH
Villeurbanne Cedex
2018 - maintenant
Université Lumière Lyon 2
- Intégratrice logiciel RH
Lyon
2017 - 2018
Fournier SA
- Support Progiciel
2015 - 2017
CFI SOFTWARE
- Support Progiciel
Rillieux-la-Pape
2013 - 2014
Formations
Universite Claude Bernard Lyon I
Villeurbanne
2013 - 2014
Licence professionnelle Progiciel de Gestion Intégré
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2013
DUT Informatique
Réseau
Anne-Laure MARGET
David RASPILAIRE
Florian MILANETTO
Gaëtan BENON
Gisèle VIRONE
Malik AMAKOUD
Natalia FRANCISCO
Olivier ROSALIE
Radouane HAMMANA
Téva IMBERT
