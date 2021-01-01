Retail
Stéphanie BURONFOSSE
Stéphanie BURONFOSSE
Saint-Egrève
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARaymond
- Chargée de projets RH
Saint-Egrève
2010 - maintenant
Help'Emploi
- Chargée de Recrutement
2000 - 2010
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
2009 - 2010
MASTER 2 Ressources Humaines et Compétitivité internationale
Université Chambéry Savoie
Chambery
1995 - 1996
Maîtrise LEA anglais / Espagnol
Réseau
Bruno ESCARON
Cédric PULIERO
Florian DIOT
Guillaume BOUGET LAVIGNE
Marine PION
Mathieu LAZZARONI
Maud BLANCHARD
Perrine DRÉAN
Pierre STIEMSBERT
Vincent LEGROS
