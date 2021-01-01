Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie CALAIS
Ajouter
Stéphanie CALAIS
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Dijon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDIFIPIERRE
- Assistante de Direction
2008 - maintenant
Cabinet CLEON MARTIN BROICHOT
- Assistante Administrative
2006 - 2007
CFAI Côte d'Or
- Assistante administrative
2003 - 2004
CGSM
- Assistante Administrative / Aide Comptable
2003 - 2004
Formations
MFR FAUVERNEY
Fauverney
2014 - 2015
BTS ESF
Lycée Professionnel Antoine Antoine
Chenove
1986 - 1988
CAP Employée de bureau
Réseau
Alain GIORIA
Emmanuel ARNOULD
Eric JURVILLIER
Laurent ARNAUD
Laurent ARNAUD
Romain GOUBY
Stéphane GUINÉ
Tec BOURGOGNE 21
Thierry CORTEY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z