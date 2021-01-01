Retail
Stephanie CALVET
Stephanie CALVET
Nanterre
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Coaching
Entreprises
ISOR
- Chargée de Mission QHSE
Nanterre
2011 - 2020
NETTEC
- Agent de maitrise
2010 - 2011
ONET SERVICES
- AGENT DE MAITRISE
2006 - 2010
ONET SERVICES
- RESPONSABLE QSE
2003 - 2010
Management intégré qualité, sécurité , environnement
Formations
Espace Formation CCI ESCIA
Pontoise
2003 - 2004
MIQSE
CFA De L'INHNI
Villejuif
2000 - 2003
BTS HPE
bts hpe
Réseau
Ali HAMDANI
Cathy ABEILLON
Hassen BEN HASSINE
Jean Pierre BENOIT
Joseph MIDENA
Laetitia LOPES
Loheac HUBERT
Mickael FAGAT
Olivier GUIOT
