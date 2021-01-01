Menu

Stephanie CALVET

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coaching

Entreprises

  • ISOR - Chargée de Mission QHSE

    Nanterre 2011 - 2020

  • NETTEC - Agent de maitrise

    2010 - 2011

  • ONET SERVICES - AGENT DE MAITRISE

    2006 - 2010

  • ONET SERVICES - RESPONSABLE QSE

    2003 - 2010 Management intégré qualité, sécurité , environnement

Formations

