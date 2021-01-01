Retail
Stephanie CARTON
Stephanie CARTON
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
adaptabilite
organisation
Entreprises
Education Nationale
- Coordonnatrice MLDS
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Education nationale
- Assistante d education
Paris
2012 - 2012
Formations
IUFM Reims
Troyes
2009 - 2011
Master 2 EEE
URCA, Université De Reims Champagne-Ardenne
Reims
2006 - 2009
Licence AES
Lycée Gaspard Monge À Charleville-Mézières (Charleville Mezieres)
Charleville Mezieres
2003 - 2006
Baccalaureat ES
Réseau
Etienne CHEVRON
Laura JONVAL
Lucie JONVAL
Maxence BILET
