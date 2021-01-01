Retail
Stéphanie CASTELLANI
Stéphanie CASTELLANI
MONTREUIL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Energie
Entreprises
Gaz de France
- Assistante communication
maintenant
EDF
- Assistante
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée André Boulloche
Livry Gargan
1989 - 1990
Lycée Fenelon
Paris
1989 - 1993
BAC ES
Réseau
Ariane VOLMERS
Castellani LAURE
Christophe RICHARD
Frédéric FRÉDÉRIC LEPAGE
Grégoire MAILLE
Joris VENNEMAN
Laurent COHEN
Nicolas BERTRAND
Rdv CGP
