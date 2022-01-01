Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie DELAVAULT
Ajouter
Stéphanie DELAVAULT
Yvelines
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Productrice Exécutive &éditoriale - Rédactrice en chef - Chef de projet
Entreprises
SD PRODUCTION
- Productrice de contenus
Yvelines
2021 - maintenant
LA MAISON FRANCE 5 - HL PRODUCTION
- Productrice Exécutive & éditoriale
Paris (75000)
2010 - 2022
Sacha Production
- Rédactrice en chef
2010 - 2010
Vivolta - Chaîne du câble et du satellite
- Rédactrice en chef
2007 - 2010
GD production
- Directrice de casting
2006 - 2007
909 Production
- Chef de projet
2005 - 2006
Planète Prod
- Rédactrice en chef
2004 - 2005
Réservoir Prod
- Rédactrice en chef
2003 - 2004
Europe 1
- Productrice déléguée - Programmatrice
Paris
1997 - 2003
Formations
Institut Français De Presse (IFP) – Université Panthéon-Assas Paris II
Paris
1995 - 1997
DEA
Réseau
Franck MALLEZ
Jocelyne PARIS
Raphaël LETELLIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z