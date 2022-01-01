Stephanie PHILIPPE

7 ans en agences de publicité et en communication institutionnelle/culturelle.

Freelance depuis 14 ans. Je propose mes services pour toutes créations graphiques (brochure, charte graphique, logo, catalogue, stand, design en scénographie, publicité et packaging, kakémono, naming…). Spécialisée en print.



En parallèle de mon travail j'effectue des missions d'écovolontariats dans les pays où la biodiversité est en danger. J'y apporte mon savoir-faire graphique si besoin, sensibilisation aux populations et participations aux soins en collaboration avec les vétérinaires des réserves et sanctuaires. Rendez-vous sur https://www.facebook.com/wearealldrops .



/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////



7 years in advertising agencies and in institutional and cultural communication. Freelance for 14 years.

I offer my services for all graphic creations (brochure, graphic charter, catalog, stand, advertising and packaging, kakemono, naming ...). Specialized in print.



In parallel with my work, I carry out ecovolunteering missions in countries where biodiversity is in danger. I bring my graphic know-how if need, sensitization to the populations and participation in the

care in collaboration with the veterinarians of the reserves and sanctuaries.



/////////////////////////////////////

+33 (0)6 62 37 61 18

+33 (0)9 70 44 44 34

WA : +33 6 62 37 61 18

Skype : spgraphiste

www.stephaniephilippe.com



Spécialités : Software : Indesign, x-press, photoshop, illustrator, acrobat



Mes compétences :

Infographiste

International

Graphiste

Freelance

Directeur artistique

Mobile