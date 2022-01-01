Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie ROUX
Ajouter
Stéphanie ROUX
AUBENAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
B&B hôtel
- Directrice
2013 - 2021
Hôtel restaurant Campanile
- Adjointe de direction
2012 - 2013
Ibis et F1
- Adjointe de direction
2011 - 2011
Beech hill country house hotel
- Assistante maître d'hôtel
2010 - 2010
Formations
INSTITUT VATEL
Nîmes
2009 - 2012
master
Cours Diderot (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2008
BTS tourisme
Réseau
Camille MONTAGNIER
Christian LECORRE
Fabien GAUTHEY
Isabelle DIARD
Jean-Marc COGNÉ
Jean-Marie GUILLOU
Marie DE YESUS
Nathalie LE CORRE
Nicolas MAGNOL
Sophie MELIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z