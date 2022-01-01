Menu

Stéphanie ROUX

AUBENAS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • B&B hôtel - Directrice

    2013 - 2021

  • Hôtel restaurant Campanile - Adjointe de direction

    2012 - 2013

  • Ibis et F1 - Adjointe de direction

    2011 - 2011

  • Beech hill country house hotel - Assistante maître d'hôtel

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • INSTITUT VATEL

    Nîmes 2009 - 2012 master

  • Cours Diderot (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2006 - 2008 BTS tourisme

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :