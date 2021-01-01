Menu

Sylvain DANIÈRE

  • Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation
  • METRATIR B.R. FRANCE
  • Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation

LYON AREA

En résumé

Direction

Entreprises

  • METRATIR B.R. FRANCE - Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation

    Direction générale | LYON AREA 2013 - maintenant Automotive

  • TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE - Direction générale

    Direction générale | LYON AREA 2007 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau