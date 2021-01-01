Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain DANIÈRE
Ajouter
Sylvain DANIÈRE
Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation
METRATIR B.R. FRANCE
Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation
LYON AREA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Direction
Entreprises
METRATIR B.R. FRANCE
- Direction France - Sales manager group - Représentation
Direction générale | LYON AREA
2013 - maintenant
Automotive
TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE
- Direction générale
Direction générale | LYON AREA
2007 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Delphine KOEHL
Gaëlle PRIMAUT
Géraldine GROLEAT
Hattou KADER
Jean-Marc BILY
Pierre SALAMANT
Raphael CHIRAT
Samia MOUELLEF