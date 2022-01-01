Menu

Géraldine GROLEAT

SAINT-ETIENNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • POLE FORMATION Loire Drôme Ardèche - Coordinatrice du recrutement Alternance

    2014 - maintenant • Site web
    http://https://www.pole-formation-lda.fr/

    • Siège social
    16, Boulevard de l'Etivallière CS 70725 SAINT-ETIENNE, 42950 France

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :