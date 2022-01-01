Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LASSALLE
Ajouter
Sylvain LASSALLE
LAVERNOSE-LACASSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
IAE
Toulouse
2014 - maintenant
DSCG
IAE
Toulouse
2012 - 2014
DCG
INSTITUT LIMAYRAC (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
BTS CGO
Lycée Henri Matisse
Cugnaux
2007 - 2010
BAC S
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel