Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LASSALLE
Ajouter
Sylvain LASSALLE
HABAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAICA PACK BEAULAC
- Responsable onduleuse
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Gaston Crampe
Aire Sur L' Adour
2001 - 2012
BTS PAPRTIER optio transformation
Lycée Gaston Crampe
Aire Sur L' Adour
1999 - 2001
BTS PAPETIER option production
Lycée Gaston Crampe
Aire Sur L' Adour
1997 - 1999
BT papetier
BT PAPETERIE
Réseau
Guillaume CHABAUDIE
Philippe PARRA