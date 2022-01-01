Retail
Sylvain LE BOUCHER
Sylvain LE BOUCHER
VAUX LE PÉNIL
En résumé
Olivier Motte si tu cherches à me contacter je te donne mon portable 06.77.82.04.85
Entreprises
ABAX INDUSTRIES
- DIRECTEUR ADMINISTRATIF ET FINANCIER
2018 - maintenant
MEMBRE DU DIRECTOIRE
ABAX
- Responsable Comptable Administratif
1998 - 2017
SOCODELFILM
- Responsable Comptable
1991 - 1998
Groupe Métrologie
- Comptable
1990 - 1991
Interphoto
- Comptable
1988 - 1990
Pierre Gilles Créations
- Comptable
1985 - 1988
Formations
Ecole Nationale De Commerce
Paris
1983 - 1984
DECS Comptabilité
Lycée Turgot
Paris
1982 - 1983
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion
Lycée Jules Siegfried
Paris
1980 - 1982
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion
Réseau
Pauline LE BOUCHER