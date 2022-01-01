Menu

Sylvain LE BOUCHER

VAUX LE PÉNIL

En résumé

Olivier Motte si tu cherches à me contacter je te donne mon portable 06.77.82.04.85

Entreprises

  • ABAX INDUSTRIES - DIRECTEUR ADMINISTRATIF ET FINANCIER

    2018 - maintenant MEMBRE DU DIRECTOIRE

  • ABAX - Responsable Comptable Administratif

    1998 - 2017

  • SOCODELFILM - Responsable Comptable

    1991 - 1998

  • Groupe Métrologie - Comptable

    1990 - 1991

  • Interphoto - Comptable

    1988 - 1990

  • Pierre Gilles Créations - Comptable

    1985 - 1988

Formations

