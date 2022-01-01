Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LE GOFF
Ajouter
Sylvain LE GOFF
LARMO-PLAGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chantiers de l'Atlantique (Astom Marine)
maintenant
KERSHIP
- Responsable Marketing & offre
2013 - maintenant
STX Lorient SAS
- Responsable d'affaire
2003 - 2013
ALSTOM MARINE
- Responsable Travaux Bord HVAC
Saint Ouen
2000 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Angers)
Angers
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Alexandre GUIBOUT
Bertrand MICHEL
David RENOU
François CADOREL
Gérald LE REUN
Jean Michel LEBEC
Jerome BISTON
Raphaël BORDAS
Steven HUET
Sylvain GUYOT