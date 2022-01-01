Menu

Sylvain LE MOINE

Châtelaillon-Plage

En résumé

Autodidacte, autonome aimant le travail d’équipe, termine les missions, social

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 9x, vista, seven
Windows 2000 pro
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows server 2003, 2008, exchange
Microsoft HyperV, veeam
Linux
TCP/IP, ISCSI
HP Hardware, sonicwall
maintenance tous type de materiel (pc tours, porta
VNC, AMMYY, TEAMVIEWER...
Administration Windows 2012 R2, WDS, WSUS, install
Formateur reconversion professionnelle niveau 4 et

Entreprises

  • cipecma - Administrateur reseau, formateur

    Châtelaillon-Plage 2016 - maintenant Administration d’un site déporté (cluster de basculement Hyper-V), formateur pour différents titres: TAI, TSSI, BRS SIO

  • Chambre de Métiers et de l'Artisanat de Charente Maritime - Technicien reseau

    LA ROCHELLE 2012 - 2015 administration et maintenance du parc informatique (600 postes)
    gestion de projets régionaux
    administration firewalls
    assistance et formation utilisateurs

  • eurocap - Operateur de plaforme d'assistance

    2007 - 2012 gestion d'un parc d'enregistreurs de vidéosurveillance numérique (450 postes)
    maintenance préventive et curative à distance
    assistance et formation utilisateurs
    conseils

Formations

  • AFPA (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2006 - 2006 technicien superieur gestionaire de ressources informatiques

  • Cesi

    Aix En Provence 1998 - 2001 technicien superieur de maintenance et services micro-informatique