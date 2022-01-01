Menu

Sylvain LE PAGE

OUARVILLE

Cytopathology
Deboning

Entreprises

  • Maxiviande - Manager boucher

    2017 - 2019 √Organisation de la boucherie.
    √Management d'une équipe.

  • Super U - Responsable Boucher

    Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande 2017 - 2017 √Organisation de la boucherie.
    √gestion d'un rayon libre service.
    √conseil clientèle et vente.

  • Carrefour Market- Alternance BP - Boucher

    2015 - 2017

  • Gd Intérim France - Boucher

    Paris 2013 - 2015 √Divers contrats et missions au poste de

  • Laboratoire Dr Germain - Responsable de laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie & Technicien

    2001 - 2011 √Responsable de laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie.
    √Technicien en laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie.

