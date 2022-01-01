Retail
Sylvain LE PAGE
Sylvain LE PAGE
OUARVILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cytopathology
Deboning
Entreprises
Maxiviande
- Manager boucher
2017 - 2019
√Organisation de la boucherie.
√Management d'une équipe.
Super U
- Responsable Boucher
Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande
2017 - 2017
√Organisation de la boucherie.
√gestion d'un rayon libre service.
√conseil clientèle et vente.
Carrefour Market- Alternance BP
- Boucher
2015 - 2017
Gd Intérim France
- Boucher
Paris
2013 - 2015
√Divers contrats et missions au poste de
Laboratoire Dr Germain
- Responsable de laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie & Technicien
2001 - 2011
√Responsable de laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie.
√Technicien en laboratoire d'anatomo-cytopathologie.
Formations
Ensmv
Paris
2015 - 2017
BP
ENCPB (Ecole Nationale De Chimie-Physique-Biologie)
Paris
1996 - 1998
Brevet de Technicien Superieur
GROUPE SCOLAIRE SOPHIE BARAT
Chatenay Malabry
1995 - 1996
Baccalaureat
Pas de contact professionnel