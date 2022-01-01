Menu

Sylvain LE THERIZIEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VBA macro Excel
CAO
C++

Entreprises

  • Sncf - Chargé d'étude

    2017 - maintenant

  • IKOS Consulting - Consultant

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2013 - 2017 Technical Consultant
    Currently at Ansaldo STS to realize the setting of PAI (Poste d'aiguillage informatique)signaling equipement of classic line
    Priviously realize the setting of SEI (système d'enclenchement intégré) signaling equipement of high speed line SEA (Sud Europe Atlantique).

  • Siemens - Engineering support for test and integration of CBTC for the 4th metro line of Budapest

    Saint-Denis 2013 - 2013 Optimization of tools and process, capitalization of know how.
    Test and integration of CBTC
    Identification of tools and process used by the different entity of CBTC in the test phase of project.

  • Faiveley Transport - Stagiaire

    Saint Denis 2012 - 2012 • Standardisation of the pantograph range (The equipement that collect current from catenary).
    • Technical description of the new standard

Formations

Réseau