Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LEFRANÇOIS
Ajouter
Sylvain LEFRANÇOIS
RÉPARSAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jourdain sa
- Technicien Commercial
1997 - maintenant
Responsable du réseau de nombreux revendeurs sur la région du Poitou-Charentes
BAIGURA
- COMMERCIAL
1996 - 1997
vente de matériel tubulaire Agritubel
vente de matériel hors sol pour gavage
CAM
- Technicien commercial
Laval
1994 - 1996
Vente de salle de traite et aménagement de bâtiment bovin
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benoît MORIN
Eric LE MORVAN
Manu MERAND
Michel LORPIN
Pascal LYS
Pierre-Olivier PAPUT
Romain LAPERSONNERIE
Sandrine LYS
Yannick GEORGES