Sylvain LEFRANÇOIS

RÉPARSAC

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Jourdain sa - Technicien Commercial

    1997 - maintenant Responsable du réseau de nombreux revendeurs sur la région du Poitou-Charentes

  • BAIGURA - COMMERCIAL

    1996 - 1997 vente de matériel tubulaire Agritubel
    vente de matériel hors sol pour gavage

  • CAM - Technicien commercial

    Laval 1994 - 1996 Vente de salle de traite et aménagement de bâtiment bovin

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau